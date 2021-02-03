Sachin Tendulkar Scores Epic 114 Against Australia In Perth On February 3, 1992: WATCH

Of the many — 100 to be precise — Sachin Tendulkar centuries that the world would see in the coming years, one of the most well-remembered ones will be his third Test century made in 1992. Playing against one of the most highly regarded Australian teams, which included the Allan Border and Dean Jones among others, on a notoriously bouncy Perth pitch, an 18-year-old Sachin Tendulkar made his second century of the series to seal his place in the Indian Test team for the next two decades. It wasn't his first, his last, or his best but it was one that served an important role in the Master Blaster's career.

On this day in 1992, Sachin Tendulkar made 114 at the WACA Ground, Perth

India's 1992 tour of Australia may have ended disappointingly for the team, with Australia slamming them 4-0. However, one of the gems to come out of the series was none other than the legend, Sachin Tendulkar. After an average run in the first two Tests of the series, where he put up just 78 runs, young Tendulkar made history by putting up 148* at the SCG, becoming the youngest ever player to score a Test century in the country. Emboldened by this effort, the Little Master followed up on his performance with a blistering 114 (161) — his first and last Test century at Perth.

Facing a bowling attack that included the likes of Craig McDermott, Merv Hughes, Paul Reiffel, Mike Whitney and Tom Moody, this was the day, Tendulkar reckons his career took off. In a 2014 interview, Tendulkar said that he believed that the “one innings that changed [his] career or gave shape to [it] was in Perth, 1992". One of the most impactful of the many Tendulkar centuries according to the man himself, this 114 gave flight to Tendulkar's now historic career.

In his interview, Tendulkar also said, "After that Perth innings, I felt I was ready to take on the world. By no means I was overconfident but I became a confident cricketer where any challenge put up against me, I was equipped to face that”. From his first Test century against England in 1990 to his last one against South Africa in 2011, Sachin Tendulkar made 51 centuries — a record that is unlikely to be broken any time soon.

