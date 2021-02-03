Jofra Archer Wary Of 'overbearing' England Biobubble, Slams Fans For Criticising Players

The resurgence of cricket amidst the coronavirus pandemic has led to a number of changes, especially when it comes to the players' travel. While several cricketers have been vocal about their apprehensions of staying in a bio-bubble for an extended time period, a certain section of fans has targeted the cricketers for their unwillingness. England's Jofra Archer, who has on multiple occasions highlighted the challenges of being confined in such an environment, has once again expressed his concerns regarding the same.

India vs England: Jofra Archer skeptical of the bio-bubble life

Considering their international as well as franchise cricket assignment, modern-day cricketers tend to be on the road more often than not. With the introduction of the new protocols, it surely is an additional challenge for the players. Speaking about the same issue, England speedster Jofra Archer, in a virtual press conference, mentioned how it is going to be essential for him to manage his workload in a jampacked calendar year.

The 25-year-old revealed that he is currently focusing on the upcoming India vs England series. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have also acknowledged the mental effect the bio-bubble has on the players and they also have made it a point to ensure that the cricketers get adequate time away from the game. Archer stated that he is aware that he also will get a break from it.

The lanky fast bowler also took a dig at the fans who criticize the players for leaving the bio-bubble. The cricketer revealed that the people passing their judgments have not spent any time in a similar environment, and hence they are not aware of the adversities. Jofra Archer has plenty to look forward to in the coming months.

While the England team will play four Test matches, five T20Is, and three ODIs in India, he also is slated to take the field for the Rajasthan Royals team in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021).

IPL 2021: RR list of retained players 2021

Jofra Archer net worth

Many unconfirmed sources cite the Jofra Archer net worth figure to be around $3 million USD (₹22 crore) but these figures cannot be confirmed. This Jofra Archer net worth figure includes his salary and endorsements. According to a report by The Times, Jofra Archer's central contract now earns him over £1 million (₹9.39 crore) a year, as he plays all three formats for the country.

Disclaimer: The above Jofra Archer net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Jofra Archer Instagram

