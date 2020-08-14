Sachin Tendulkar Completes 30 Years Of Scoring 1st Test Century For India On Aug 14: Watch

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have graced the cricketing field. The 'Master Blaster' is widely regarded as the ‘God of Cricket’. Sachin Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique. The 47-year-old is the first and only batsman to score 100 centuries in international cricket.

On this day in 1990, Sachin Tendulkar scored his first international century

On Friday, Sachin Tendulkar celebrated the 30th anniversary of his first-ever Test hundred for India, which came against England at the Old Trafford in Manchester on August 14, 1990. Aged 17 years and 112 days old, Sachin Tendulkar scored an unbeaten 119 off 189 balls to become the third-youngest batsman ever to score a Test century. England batted first and posted a mammoth total of 519 in the first innings with Graham Gooch, Michael Atherton and Robin Smith scoring hundreds. In response, India scored 432 with skipper Mohammad Azharuddin scoring a brilliant 179. He was ably supported by 17-year-old Tendulkar, who scored 68.

Allan Lamb scored a ton in the second innings which helped England set India an improbable target of above 400 to win. India were reeling at 109/4 when Sachin Tendulkar came in to bat. Mohammad Azharuddin, who played a stunning knock in the first innings, was at the other end. However, Mohammad Azharuddin didn't last long as he was dismissed for 11, which reduced India to 127/5.

Kapil Dev arrived at the crease and got out in no time. But Sachin Tendulkar was determined to save the Test match. He stitched a sensational 160-run partnership with Manoj Prabhakar to save the Test for India. In the process, a 17-year-old Sachin Tendulkar scored his first international century.

India scored 343/6 as the match ended in a draw. Sachin Tendulkar remained unbeaten on 119 while Manoj Prabhakar stayed not out on 67. During his first international ton, the 'God of Cricket' gave a glimpse of the talent he possessed as he enchanted everyone with his magical batting.

Here are the highlights of Sachin Tendulkar first Test century

Sachin Tendulkar stats

The Sachin Tendulkar stats in his international career are something that one can only dream of. Sachin Tendulkar stats include his 100 international centuries out of which he scored 51 in Tests. The Sachin Tendulkar centuries count also include his 49 tons in ODIs. Sachin Tendulkar called it quits from international cricket in 2013 after scoring 15,921 runs in 200 Test matches at an average of 54.04 and 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs at an average of 44.83.

IMAGE COURTESY: ENGLAND & WALES CRICKET BOARD YOUTUBE