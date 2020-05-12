Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly Troll ICC Over Best ODI Partnership Of All Time Tweet

Former Indian cricket captains Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly poked fun at the International Cricket Council (ICC) over their latest tweet over them. Both Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly were involved in many match-winning partnerships for the Indian side especially in ODI cricket, etching their name in the hearts of many Indian fans. Tendulkar and Ganguly piled on a total of 8,227 runs together, making them arguably the best opening pair in ODI cricket from the mid 90s till the early 2000s.

Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar reply to ICC over the latest tweet

ICC, in their latest tweet, acknowledged Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly's pairing with their impressive stats along with a picture of the two. Sachin Tendulkar, in reply, took a jibe at ICC and asked fans in return if Sourav Ganguly and he would have smashed more runs with the restriction of 4 fielders outside the ring and 2 new balls like in modern-day cricket. Here is Sachin Tendulkar's tweet -

This brings back wonderful memories Dadi.



How many more do you think we would’ve been able to score with the restriction of 4 fielders outside the ring and 2 new balls? 😉@SGanguly99 @ICC https://t.co/vPlYi5V3mo — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 12, 2020

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, was also quick to, respond to Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet and said that the duo would’ve added 4000 runs or so in that case.

Another 4000 or so ..2 new balls..wow .. sounds like a cover drive flying to the boundary in the first over of the game.. for the remaining 50 overs 💪😊..@ICC @sachin_rt https://t.co/rJOaQpg3at — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 12, 2020

Apart from putting up great partnerships, both Ganguly and Tendulkar have excellent records with the bat in ODI cricket. Sachin Tendulkar played 463 ODIs, scoring 18426 runs at an average of 44.83, which includes 49 tons and 96 half-centuries. Sourav Ganguly, on the other hand, played 311 ODIs, scoring 11363 runs, comprising of 22 centuries and 72 half-centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar donation to fight coronavirus

Recently, Sachin Tendulkar decided to make some contributions in his fight against coronavirus. The Sachin Tendulkar donation included Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund to aid the battle against COVID-19 as well as pledging to feed 5000 people for one month with help of a non-profit organisation named Apnalaya, which is said to be run by his mother-in-law, Annabell Mehta.

(IMAGE: ICC/ SACHIN TENDULKAR/ TWITTER)