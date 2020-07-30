Sachin Tendulkar, Stuart Broad Feature In Peter Siddle's Top 3 Wickets In Australia

Former Australian pacer Peter Siddle retired from international cricket in December 2019. He is a specialist right-arm bowler who continues to play at the first-class level for Tasmania. He rose to prominence during the 2010-11 Ashes series, where he became the ninth Australian cricketer to pick up a Test hat-trick. Quite recently, Peter Siddle interacted with Cricket Australia where he revealed his top three Test wickets while playing ‘Down Under’.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Lauded Online For Accurate Prediction of Stuart Broad 500 Wickets

Sachin Tendulkar and Stuart Broad among Peter Siddle’s favourite victims

Peter Siddle placed Sachin Tendulkar’s wicket from India’s tour to Australia in 2011-12 at No.3. During India’s first innings in the MCG Test from that tour, batting icon Sachin Tendulkar was going great guns and looking all set to register his 100th international century. However, Siddle’s top length delivery rattled his off stump to send him packing back to the pavilion for a score of 73. Interestingly, Sachin Tendulkar was also his first Test wicket when the pacer made his debut back in 2008.

The industrious bowler placed his hat-trick ball from the 2010-11 Ashes at No.2. He trapped tail-ender Stuart Broad off his first ball with a full in-swinging delivery. Broad asked for a review but to no avail, as television replays suggested that ball hit his toe on the full with no bat involved. The ‘out’ signal stirred up massive celebrations at The Gabba and it is considered as one of the most iconic cricketing moments witnessed in Australia this century. Another reason for Peter Siddle to pick Stuart Broad among his top wickets is because the maverick Australian pacer celebrated his 26th birthday that day.

Peter Siddle then picked New Zealand bowler Doug Bracewell’s wicket as his favourite Test scalp in Australia. The right-arm pacer said that the New Zealander’s dismissal was special to him because it was his 200th Test victim. After dismissing the Kiwi tail-ender, Siddle bagged an additional 21 wickets to cap off his Test career with 221 wickets from 67 matches.

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly Made My India Debut Unforgettable: Parthiv Patel

Peter Siddle talks about clean-bowling Sachin Tendulkar, watch video

Also Read | Stuart Broad 500 wickets: Pacer Congratulated By Sachin Tendulkar, Fans On Twitter

Stuart Broad 500 wickets: A landmark achieved

Interestingly, Stuart Broad also scalped a landmark Test wicket during the recently-concluded Test series against West Indies. The right-arm pacer claimed his 500th wicket in the format and became only the second English bowler and seventh overall to achieve the milestone. Stuart Broad career tally now comprises of 501 wickets.

Stuart Broad 500 wickets: Watch video of a historic moment

Stuart Broad career summary, watch video

Also Read | Sachin Tendulkar Never Became Ruthless: Kapil Dev Reveals What He Suggested Tendulkar To Score More

Image credit: ICC Twitter and Cricket Australia YouTube