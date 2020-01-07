BCCI Official Holds CEO, Chief Curator Responsible For Guwahati T20I Washout: Report

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) was at the receiving end of widespread ridicule on Sunday as it failed to effectively bring about the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Although the rains at the venue lasted less than an hour, water managed to seep on to the main pitch and caused two damp spots on both ends which the groundsmen could not get rid off. The match was finally called off after three hours of inspection.

BCCI official unhappy at Guwahati T20I being called off

Talking to a leading Indian news agency, a BCCI official blamed CEO Rahul Johri and chief curator Ashish Bhowmick for not taking appropriate action to avoid the embarrassing situation during the first T20I had the board made sure that every state association had their basics covered. Sunday's game was the Barsapara Stadium's second T20I game. Cheap rain management measures are also being blamed for the washout at Sunday's game. It is being said that a high-quality rain cover which costs only INR 50,000 could have been used, instead of the cheap plastic that allowed water to seep on to the main pitch.

Ind vs SL: Fans unhappy with BCCI standards

As the groundsmen tried to curb the damp spots in the pitch, unlikely tools like a steam iron, hair dryer and vacuum cleaner came out. These happenings entertained some cricket fans while embarrassed many. Here are some of the main fan reactions -

Really disappointing for Spectators in Guwahati. BCCI look into the matter about better facilities in Int'l stadium. #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Tnc11yr6WZ — Rohit Sharma FC (@ImRoFC) January 5, 2020

Very sad to see this passionate crowd wothout having Cricket. And also they wait another year or so to see an International game 😑 shame on you BCCI! — SUM3SH 🇱🇰 (@SumeshLakshan) January 5, 2020

Richest cricket bord can’t keep the pitch dry. 😂😂😂😂 — Dinantha (@Dinantha80) January 5, 2020

