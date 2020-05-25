Younis Khan Calls Javed Miandad 'Pakistan's Sachin Tendulkar', Explains Reason For It

Younis Khan is of the most elegant batsmen Pakistan has produced, who is also considered as one of the all-time greats in the game. The right-hander ended his Test career as the most successful batsman in Pakistan’s cricket history and also contributed massively to the team's success in the longest format during his playing days. Younis Khan also led the team to its only T20 World Cup victory till date, which was back in 2009. He was a prolific ODI player in the early part of his career as well.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar Claims Virat Kohli Would Have Got Out To Him Regularly In His Prime

Younis Khan reveals how Javed Miandad contributed to his success

Time and again, the 42-year old has shown his gratitude towards the legendary Javed Miandad for moulding him into a better batsman. In 2015, Younis Khan broke Javed Miandad's 22-year old record to become the highest run-scorer for Pakistan in Test cricket. Younis Khan went past Javed Miandad's tally of 8,832 runs as he scored over 10,000 runs in Test cricket.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar Says He And Virat Kohli Could Have Been The Best Of Friends Off The Field

Recently, in an interview with the Gulf News, Younis Khan opened up about having the influence of a senior player in the side. Younis Khan said that during his playing days, he had Javed Miandad Miandad as a coach. Younis Khan added that as someone who was a master of the big hundreds himself, Miandad used to tell him that once you reach 100, think you are starting from zero. Younis Khan further said that this may sound like a cliche, but it’s quite a difficult thing to do as it needs a great deal of mental fitness along with physical fitness.

ALSO READ | 'Better than your TikTok videos', says Virat Kohli after Pietersen invites a banter

Younis Khan also cited an example from Indian cricket. He said that if one looks at Indian cricket, they will see that when the likes of Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma were rising through the ranks, Sachin Tendulkar was still around, which helped them immensely. Younis added that one can learn a lot from watching how a great batsman prepares himself for an innings. Younis Khan ended his career with 10,099 runs in Tests, 7,249 runs in ODIs and 442 runs in T20Is. The former Pakistan batsman scored 41 centuries across all formats.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli the all-time best batsman, not Sachin Tendulkar: Ex-Pak pacer Sarfaraz Nawaz

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI