Sachin Tendulkar's Fan Club Congratulates Legend For Completing 10 Years On Twitter

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar is arguably the greatest batsman to have played the sport. Sachin Tendulkar, who is the highest run-scorer in Tests as well as ODIs, was known for his impeccable batting technique. Sachin Tendulkar is the only batsman in the world who has scored a staggering 100 international tons.

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina credits Sachin Tendulkar for India’s 2011 World Cup win; hails his calmness

Sachin Tendulkar completes 10 years on Twitter

The Master Blaster has created a plethora of records in his glorious 24-year career. And his records are not limited on the field as he creates them off the field as well. Monday marked 10 years since Sachin Tendulkar joined the microblogging site Twitter. Sachin Tendulkar joined Twitter on May 4, 2010.

As soon as he joined Twitter, he started breaking records. Sachin Tendulkar created a record of gaining the most number of followers in the first 24 hours with 100,000 followers in 24 hours. Sachin Tendulkar also became the first Indian to cross 1 million followers on Twitter in 2011. Currently, he has 32.2 million followers on Twitter. As Sachin Tendulkar completed 10 years on Twitter, one of his fan accounts took to Twitter to congratulate the right-hander on achieving the milestone.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar centuries: The master-blaster reveals comical story over media misreporting his batting during 2011 WC

On This Day, 10 Years Back; @sachin_rt Sir Joined In Twitter, He Holds The Record For Most Followers In First 24 Hours, Created Record With 100,000 Followers In 24 Hours.



He Is The First Indian To Cross One Million Followers On Twitter In 2011.#10YearsOfSachinInTwitter pic.twitter.com/K3guNzKY6P — Sachin Tendulkar Trends ™ (@TrendsSachin) May 4, 2020

Here are some of Sachin Tendulkar's top tweets till fate

Thank you all for the overwhelming love and support!



I dedicate this @LaureusSport award to India 🇮🇳, all my teammates, fans and well wishers in India and across the world who have always supported Indian cricket.#SportUnitesUs #Laureus20 #SportForGood pic.twitter.com/wiqx0D9e2E — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 18, 2020

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar centuries: The Master Relives Famous 'Desert Storm' 1998 Tons In Sharjah

Happy Birthday Jammy! The way you batted always created huge jams for the bowlers. Have a great one my friend. pic.twitter.com/JzCh9XW9iW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2020

Start your 2020 with the inspirational video of this kid Madda Ram playing cricket 🏏 with his friends.

It warmed my heart and I am sure it will warm yours too. pic.twitter.com/Wgwh1kLegS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 1, 2020

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Reveals Unique Style Of Preparation Before Playing Any Match For India

IMAGE COURTESY: BREAKFAST WITH CHAMPIONS