Shoaib Akhtar Admits Wanting To Hit Harbhajan Singh In The Hotel Over 2010 Asia Cup Feud

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar was one of the quickest bowlers of his time. Shoaib Akhtar was a nightmare for any batsman in the world at that time. Shoaib Akhtar was simply unplayable when he got going. With his lethal pace and swing, he wreaked havoc during his peak.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi reveals $10000 donation to Yuvraj Singh's foundation to hit out at critics

The right-arm pacer has been involved in several sledging incidents with the Indian cricket team. One of the infamous incidents that he was involved in was during a match in the 2010 Asia Cup. Now, Shoaib Akhtar has made a huge disclosure about the infamous controversy.

Shoaib Akhtar discloses anger towards Harbhajan Singh after 2010 Asia Cup duel

The feud between the two started when Harbhajan Singh smashed a Shoaib Akhtar delivery over long-on for a massive six in the 47th over. Shoaib Akhtar, who was clearly miffed by the six, dished out a couple of bouncers directed towards Harbhajan Singh's rib-cage and also exchanged a few words. Harbhajan Singh wasn't going to take it as he gave it back to the speedster.

The verbal altercation continued between the two till the last over of the game. With three needed from two balls, Harbhajan Singh hit a six off Mohammed Amir and roared in celebration, which further angered Shoaib Akhtar.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi 'Shocked' at Kapil Dev's response to Akhtar's proposal; backs Yuvraj Singh

Shoaib Akhtar, in a video interview on Helo app, disclosed about how he wanted to hit the Indian off-spinner after the match. Shoaib Akhtar claimed that he went looking for Harbhajan Singh in the Indian team hotel to fight with him. He added that Harbhajan Singh ate with them, roamed around with them in Lahore, Indian culture is similar to Pakistan's, he is a Punjabi 'brother' and yet had the audacity to misbehave with him.

Akhtar mentioned that even Harbhajan knew that he was coming for him but couldn’t find him. The former Pakistan pacer added that he calmed down the next day and Harbhajan Singh had also apologised to him, which resolved the matter right there.

ALSO READ | Shahid Afridi thanks Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan Singh, calls them 'huge pillars of support'

However, that altercation didn't spoil the bond shared between the two great cricketers. Harbhajan and Akhtar have remained the best of friends off the field. The duo has made many TV appearances after that and Harbhajan was also invited to Shoaib Akhtar’s YouTube channel last year.

ALSO READ | Yuvraj Singh faces more backlash after defending donation to Shahid Afridi's foundation

IMAGE COURTESY: AP