Harbhajan Singh Reveals 1st Moment When MS Dhoni Opened Up To India Teammates

Harbhajan Singh has been India's premier spinner for the major part of the last two decades. The off-spinner is an animated character on the field, who never shies away from taking up a fight with his opponents whenever needed. He seems to be a candid personality off the field as well, who is extremely expressive about what he feels.

Harbhajan Singh has played a lot of his cricket under MS Dhoni's captaincy. He also plays for CSK in the IPL under MS Dhoni's leadership. Now, Harbhajan Singh has revealed an interesting thing about MS Dhoni. The 39-year old revealed that MS Dhoni was a very shy guy initially and always preferred to be on his own.

Harbhajan Singh says MS Dhoni was a very shy guy initially who preferred to be on his own

While speaking to sports producer Rupha Ramani during an Instagram live session for Chennai Super Kings, Harbhajan Singh said that MS Dhoni didn't talk much or hang out with the rest of his teammates on overseas tours. The spinner claimed that Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra and himself used to spend time together during overseas tours as they played a lot of cricket with each other. The veteran spinner added that after the 2008 series happened, the Test match in Sydney got everyone together in the Indian team. Harbhajan Singh believed that from that time onwards, MS Dhoni started opening up a bit and started sitting with them.

Harbhajan Singh also claimed that MS Dhoni continues to be someone introverted and shy till date despite becoming the captain of the side. However, he opined that it allowed Dhoni to give his bowlers more freedom and space on the field to be their own person, though he was present always for support. Hence, CSK and India's success under Dhoni doesn't come as a surprise to Harbhajan Singh, who believes that it is a great lesson for aspiring leaders.

Recently, Harbhajan had also grabbed headlines for claiming that Dhoni is not interested to play for India ever again following his sabbatical since the 2019 World Cup semi-final in England.

