Sakshi Singh Dhoni Checks Into 2020 With Her 'man' The Captain Cool

Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his wife welcomed the new year together as Sakshi Singh dhoni took to Instagram to extend warm wishes on New Year's eve. The World Cup-winning captain, who is yet to return to cricketing action, has kept the fans at the edge of the seat as he refuses to divulge into the details of his future. Sakshi Singh Dhoni shared a picture with MS Dhoni and checked into the new decade with 'her man'. Meanwhile, Dhoni has found himself named as the skipper for numerous side of the decade chosen by various personalities.

READ | Coach Justin Langer Backs Tim Paine To Lead Side Until World Test C'ship Finals In 2021

Sakshi Singh Dhoni welcomes 2020 with Captain Cool

READ | Sachin Tendulkar Begins 2020 With Inspiring Clip Of Specially-abled Child Playing Cricket

Dhoni picked captain of ESPNCricinfo's ODI and T20 teams

Charismatic former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Wednesday picked as captain of ESPNCricinfo's ODI and Twenty20 teams of the decade, while Virat Kohli was named the leader in Tests. The criteria, set by the 23-member panel, for selection was a minimum of 50 Tests or six active years in the traditional format while it was 75 ODIs and 100 T20s for the limited-overs teams. Off-spinner R Ashwin sidelined since the rise of wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal were the only other Indians to make the Test XI, which also featured England's Alastair Cook and New Zealand's Kane Williamson.

READ | Dhoni Picked Captain Of ESPNCricinfo's ODI And T20 Teams Of Past Decade

Dhoni returns home to celebrate New Year's

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has been out of the game on a sabbatical ever since his heartbreaking run-out against New Zealand in the ICC World Cup sem-final. Dhoni's run-out eventually led to India's exit from the tournament, and ever since the veteran wicketkeeper has made himself unavailable for selection for any series. However, the former skipper who lead India to ICC World Cup title in 2011 and has reportedly been in Dubai for a while now, returned to his home in Ranchi on December 31 for New Year Celebrations with his family. A video of MSD walking out of the Ranchi International Airport on Tuesday has gone viral on social media.

.@msdhoni is back to India for New Year celebrations!😇 #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/5axbhD61eg — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) December 31, 2019

READ | Ashwin's Got 'Mankad On His Mind' As He Shares Friendly Banter With Rajasthan Royals