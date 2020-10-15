Sam Curran Net Worth, Dream11 IPL Salary, House And Personal Life Of Chennai's New Star

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
England all-rounder Sam Curran is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The 22-year-old has taken field for Chennai in all their eight matches so far in the season. Sam Curran made his Dream11 IPL debut in 2019 for Punjab but was released by the franchise ahead of the auction later that same year, where he was acquired by the MS Dhoni-led side.
Here is a look at some of Sam Curran’s details like his net worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 salary and his personal life.
Also Read | Sam Curran's Promotion To Opener Impresses Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 Fans, Shane Watson Trolled Online
According to featuredsource.com, the Sam Curran net worth is estimated to be $2 million (approximately ₹14.6 crore). His net worth comprises of the income he receives from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as an active cricket player and his contract was upgraded by the board back in September across all formats. The Sam Curran net worth also includes the income he generates through endorsement from several England-based brands as well as through his commercial commitments during Dream11 IPL run with his Chennai teammates.
During the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction on December 19, 2019, there was a bidding war between the Chennai and Delhi franchises for Sam Curran. The flamboyant all-rounder was finally sold to the Chennai franchise for US$771,000 (₹5.5 crore), i.e. more than five times his base price of ₹1 crore.
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Steve Smith Gets Reprieve On 51 After Sam Curran Spills An Easy Catch
The 22-year-old hails from a family of cricketers as his father, Kevin Curran, played for Zimbabwe between 1983 and 1987. Moreover, Sam Curran’s brothers Ben and Tom Curran also play competitive cricket. Tom Curran has even represented the England’s national side and is currently playing for the Rajasthan franchise in Dream11 IPL 2020 season. While Sam Curran is unmarried, he has a girlfriend named Isabella Symonds-Willmott.
Also Read | Sam Curran Blasts 20 Runs In 4 Balls Off Khaleel Ahmed Over in Dream11 IPL 2020; Watch Video
Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai Team CEO Gives Huge Update On Imran Tahir's Future In Tournament
https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020
Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 CSK Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 31 Bangalore vs Punjab pitch report, weather forecast for Sharjah
3 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi brutally troll Rajasthan's social media admin after win in Dubai
14 mins ago
Babar Azam net worth, salary from PCB and PSL, house and personal life on 26th birthday
16 mins ago
Pakistan National T20 Cup SIN vs SOP live streaming, pitch and weather report, preview
41 mins ago
SIN vs SOP Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, National T20 Cup match preview
1 hour ago
Sunil Narine works overtime with English biomechanics expert on improving bowling action
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points