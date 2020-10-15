Sam Curran Net Worth, Dream11 IPL Salary, House And Personal Life Of Chennai's New Star

England all-rounder Sam Curran is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. The 22-year-old has taken field for Chennai in all their eight matches so far in the season. Sam Curran made his Dream11 IPL debut in 2019 for Punjab but was released by the franchise ahead of the auction later that same year, where he was acquired by the MS Dhoni-led side.

Here is a look at some of Sam Curran’s details like his net worth, Dream11 IPL 2020 salary and his personal life.

How much is Sam Curran net worth?

According to featuredsource.com, the Sam Curran net worth is estimated to be $2 million (approximately ₹14.6 crore). His net worth comprises of the income he receives from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) as an active cricket player and his contract was upgraded by the board back in September across all formats. The Sam Curran net worth also includes the income he generates through endorsement from several England-based brands as well as through his commercial commitments during Dream11 IPL run with his Chennai teammates.

How much is Sam Curran Dream11 IPL salary?

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 auction on December 19, 2019, there was a bidding war between the Chennai and Delhi franchises for Sam Curran. The flamboyant all-rounder was finally sold to the Chennai franchise for US$771,000 (₹5.5 crore), i.e. more than five times his base price of ₹1 crore.

Sam Curran personal life details

The 22-year-old hails from a family of cricketers as his father, Kevin Curran, played for Zimbabwe between 1983 and 1987. Moreover, Sam Curran’s brothers Ben and Tom Curran also play competitive cricket. Tom Curran has even represented the England’s national side and is currently playing for the Rajasthan franchise in Dream11 IPL 2020 season. While Sam Curran is unmarried, he has a girlfriend named Isabella Symonds-Willmott.

Disclaimer: The above Sam Curran net worth and Sam Curran Dream11 IPL salary from Chennai information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the Sam Curran net worth and Sam Curran Dream11 IPL salary figures.

Image source: IPLT20.COM

