Sam Curran Blasts 20 Runs In 4 Balls Off Khaleel Ahmed Over On Opening Debut; Watch Video

On Tuesday, Chennai got the opportunity to bat first in the Dream11 IPL 2020 for the first time. In an unforeseen move, the Chennai think tank sprung a surprise by sending youngster Sam Curran in place of Shane Watson to open the innings alongside Faf du Plessis. This is the first time that Shane Watson hasn't opened the batting for Chennai in the IPL. The reason behind Sam Curran's promotion could be the failure of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis at providing blistering starts this season.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Khaleel Ahmed Roasted By Netizens For 'arrogant' Celebration After Dismissing Dwayne Bravo

Dream11 IPL 2020: Sam Curran takes Khaleel Ahmed to the cleaners by scoring 22 off his over

The move paid off for Chennai as Sam Curran scored 31 runs off 21 balls with three fours and two sixes. The 22-year old racked up 21 runs off the fourth over bowled by Khaleel Ahmed, smashing two boundaries and as many maximums. Sam Curran pulled the first ball over mid-on for a four. He played the same shot on the next ball to score another boundary, however, this time it was over mid-wicket.

ICYMI - Curran "opens" up with 4,4,6,6



Promoted up the order, @CurranSM went BANG in one Khaleel over. Just the kind of job Curran was assigned. We say, job well done.https://t.co/kpRWb8tnen #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 13, 2020

Sam Curran wasn't done just yet as he pulled the bouncer by Khaleel Ahmed for a six over long-on. Khaleel Ahmed conceded two singles off his next two deliveries. With Curran on strike for the final ball of the over, Khaleel Ahmed bowled a slower ball but missed his length as the Chennai all-rounder hit him for yet another six, making it 22 of the over. The southpaw was cleaned up by Sandeep Sharma in the next over, bringing an end to a quickfire cameo. However, before being dismissed, Sam Curran managed to provide the rapid start that Chennai needed.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 star Krunal Pandya jumps in on 'How it started, how it's going' trend

Sam Curran toying with Khaleel Ahmed

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL mid-season transfer: Delhi official gives update on Ajinkya Rahane rumours

Curran also contributed with the ball as he picked the all-important wicket of David Warner, He ended the game with figures of 1/18 from three overs. The Sam Curran Dream11 IPL stats have been extremely impressive this season. In eight matches, he has played some quickfire cameos and justified his position in the team by fulfilling his role to perfection. Curran has scored his runs at a blistering strike-rate of 181.30. The Sam Curran Dream11 IPL stats for 2020 also include the 8 wickets he has scalped in as many games.

The Men in Yellow went on to win the match by 20 runs as they secured their third win of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Meanwhile, Delhi are up next in the Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule in Match 34 on Saturday, October 17 in Sharjah.

Chennai Dream11 IPL schedule

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL: Delhi will look to avoid huge unwanted record in Rajasthan encounter

Image credits: IPL Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.