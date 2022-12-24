Sam Curran Reacts After Million-dollar Paycheck At IPL Auction, 'Didn't Sleep Much'

England all-rounder Sam Curran on Friday became the most expensive player in IPL auction history. Curran was bought by Punjab Kings for a whopping sum of Rs 18.50 crore.

After being sold to Punjab, Curran spoke to Star Sports, where he opened up on the night ahead of the IPL mini-auction. The 24-year-old said that he was nervous and excited and couldn't sleep much a day before the auction was scheduled to be held.

"I didn't sleep much last night, was a bit excited, also nervous about how the auction was going to go. But yeah, absolutely overwhelmed and incredibly humbled that I managed to get what I did. I never had any expectations to receive that. Obviously, going back to where it all started for me in the IPL with Punjab, where I did my debut season four years ago. So, to be going back there seems fantastic and I am looking forward to joining a few English teammates as well," Curran said on Star Sports.

"Yeah, I think it will be very different, but like I said, I know the stadium. I know Mohali pretty well, so that obviously is a little bit of an advantage, having some familiar teammates who'll help me. And yeah, I feel confident going into this tournament, where I've come off a fantastic World Cup. And yeah, it's amazing, I'm just incredibly excited, it's just a few months away till I will be coming to India, but it's incredibly exciting," he added.

"A massively big opportunity, which I'm so excited about, it's incredible as you can probably imagine. There are so many things running through my mind and yeah it's absolutely incredible, very overwhelmed," he concluded.

Curran's IPL career

Curran made his IPL debut with Punjab Kings in 2018. However, he was released by the franchise ahead of IPL 2019 auction, where Chennai Super Kings bought him. Curran played for CSK for three seasons and also won the championship in 2021 before returning to where it all began for him. Curran broke the record of former South African all-rounder Chris Morris, who was the previous most expensive player in the IPL after being bought by Rajasthan Royals for Rs 16.25 crore in 2021.

Image: ECB