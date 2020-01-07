Sam Harper Plays An Out Of Syllabus Shot Off Jhye Richardson, Leaves Fans In Splits

Sam Harper played an entertaining cameo during the first innings of the Big Bash League (BBL) match against the defending champions Melbourne Renegades at the GMHBA Stadium on Tuesday. However, it was his out of syllabus shot that had stood out the most which enthralled one and all.

Sam Harper's out of syllabus shot

This had happened during one of the overs bowled by young pacer Jhye Richardson. When Richardson had bowled a widish delivery, Harper tried to go across and play a fierce pull shot maybe with the intention of imitating Mr.360 AB de Villiers who is an expert in this. Nonetheless, he had a change of mind at the very last moment as he ended up playing a defensive shot.

''The most extravagant defensive shot'', said a commentator on air.

The video was also posted by the Big Bash League on their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here.

The most extravagant defensive shot in BBL history? #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/lSwmDGnzow — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 7, 2020

Even the fans were amused after having watched such an entertaining batting display. Here are some of the reactions.

Melbourne Renegades' losing streak continues

Perth Scorchers had restricted the Melbourne Renegades to 175/5 in their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bowl first. Wicket-keeper batsman Sam Harper and Beau Webster played enterprising cameos of 46-ball 73 and 40-ball 59 respectively.

In reply, the Mitchell Marsh-led side got off to a brisk start as Liam Livingstone and Josh Inglis added 102 runs for the opening wicket. Livingstone scored a 39-ball 59 while Inglis scored a 33-ball 51 as the Scorchers crossed the finish line by six wickets and with an over to spare. By the virtue of this loss, the reigning champions' losing streak continues as they have now suffered their seventh straight defeat.

