'Same Old Aussies..': England's Barmy Army Accuses Australia Of Cheating | WATCH VIDEO

The inaugural Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia is evenly poised as the hosts lead by 35 runs at the end of Day 3. The visitors who finished at 311/5 on Day 2 and came out to bat on the third day, were wrapped up within 75 runs by the English bowlers. The Australians trailed by seven runs at the end of their first innings.

Australia finished their first innings at 386

Usman Khawaja was Australia's top scorer and played a knock of 141 runs off 321 balls

The hosts ended Day 3 at a score of 28/2 in their second innings

England fight back on Day 3

The Australian cricket team was in a good position in the first Ashes 2023 Test and ended Day 2 at 311/5. The visitors in response to the English team's first innings score of 393/8 d only trailed by 82 runs. It looked like the Aussies will surpass the hosts first innings score and achieve a lead in the match on third day. However, the English team didn't let this happen and struck early on Day 3. Alex Carey was dismissed by James Anderson for 66 runs off 99 balls followed by the centurion Usman Khawaja who was cleaned up by Ollie Robinson for 141 runs off 321 deliveries.

The English team while coming out to bat in the second innings led by seven runs, but didn't have a good start as openers Zak Crawley was dismissed by Scott Boland for 7. Crawley's partner Ben Duckett as well couldn't spend much time at the crease and was caught at gully by Cameron Green while batting on19 runs. However, the day was called off early due to rain interruption.

England's Barmy Army accuses Australia of cheating

England's Barmy Army, which is seen supporting the English cricket team in every part of the world, accused the Aussies of cheating. During the first ball of the seventh over of England's second innings, Pat Cummins' ball went past Zak Crawley's bat. It didn't seem that the ball had made any contact with the bat but the Aussie players looked excited and wanted Cummins to opt for the DRS (Decision Review System). Wicketkeeper Alex Carey was not convinced that the batsman had edged the ball but Steve Smith who was fielding in the slip cordon seemed to be absolutely convinced.

Seeing Smith's animated reaction, Pat Cummins decided to walk towards him and anticipated hearing some good news. However, when the replay was shown, the ball was far away from the edge of the bat. Seeing the replay, there was no way the Aussie skipper was risking a review for the same.

England's Barmy Army which never leaves a chance to troll the opposition team was heard singing “Same Old Aussies Always Cheating” and accused the Australians of unfair play in the first ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test.

The Australian cricket team haven't had the best of experiences whenever it has come to modes of unfair play in international cricket. Three Australian players, David Warner, Steve Smith, and Cameron Bancroft were accused in the Sandpaper Gate scandal which took place in 2018. This forced a ban on Warner and Smith for one year whereas Bancroft faced a nine-month suspension from cricket.