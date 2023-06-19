'Khawaja Played Unbelievably Well': Ollie Robinson Reacts On The Send Off To Usman Khawaja

Why you're reading this: The English bowlers displayed a tremendous fightback on Day 3 of the first ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test. The Aussies who were continuing from their over night score of 311/5, were wrapped up within 75 runs. The Aussie ended on a first innings score of 386 runs. Usman Khawaja, who led Australia's comeback on Day 3, was dismissed by Ollie Robinson for 141 and also received a send-off from the right-arm England pacer.

3 things you need to know

England finished Day 3 of the first Ashes Test at 28/2

England lead by 35 runs at the end of Day 3

Play had to be called off early due to rain interruption

English bowlers lead England's fight back

After striking early on Day 2, Australia batsman Usman Khawaja had pushed the host on the back foot, courtesy of his first Ashes ton. Khawaja was unbeaten on 126 and helped the visitors finish at 311/5 at the end of the second day. The Aussies were only trailing by 82 runs and the way left-handed opener was playing, they were in a charging position to gain a heavy first innings lead. However, the hosts started the third day with a wicket falling when Alex Carey was removed by James Anderson for 66 runs off 99 balls.

England also didn't had to wait much for Usman Khawaja's wicket as he was cleaned up by Ollie Robinson in the 113th over. The left-handed batsman who had scored 141 runs off 321 balls was given a send-off by Ollie Robinson.The right-handed pacer who is also playing his first home Ashes became a part of the headlines due to his aggressive celebration which followed Khawaja's dismissal.

Ollie Robinson gives send-off to Usman Khawaja

SIX catchers in and the plan works 👏



Khawaja gone for 141.



While asked about the same in the post-Day 3 press conference, Ollie Robinson said:

This is my first home Ashes and getting a big wicket at that time was special for me. I think Khawaja played unbelievably well. At that time it was a big thing for us as a team to get that wicket. We all want that theater of the game, don't we? that's why i'm here to provide it.

The third day, however, had to be called off early due to the rain interruption. The hosts will aim to score big and give the visitors a massive target. The English team will further try to bowl the Aussies out for a low score and win the first Test match.