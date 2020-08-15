Sammy Affirms Plans Of Comeback Ahead Of T20 WC, Says, 'have Had A Lot Of Soul Searching'

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy believes that he can still make a comeback to the international stage and has set his eyes on the 2021 T20 World Cup in India. Sammy had last played for the Men in Maroon back in 2015 against New Zealand. The former skipper, who led Windies to the 2016 T20 World Cup, has remarked that he has had a lot of 'soul searching' and 'reflection' in the past few months.

'I have not closed that door'

“I have not retired. I have not closed that door and if I take care of what I have to do for St. Lucia and get us to the playoffs along with my own very good performances that will certainly make selectors take notice of it,” Sammy, who is currently raring to play for the upcoming edition of Caribbean Premier League [CPL] told Cricbuzz. The St Lucia skipper also believes that his 'good performances' in the CPL will surely 'raise some eyebrows' and make selectors take note of it.

“I have had a lot of soul searching and reflection in the past few months. Anybody who’s been at home in the lockdown all these months would not have done justice to themselves if they didn’t glean over things,” he added.

The 36-year-old has won the T20 World Cup twice, making him the only skipper to do so. He also led the Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League from 2017 till 2020, when he stepped down due to fitness. He was then appointed as the Head Coach of the Peshawar Zalmi on a two-year contract. Sammy was recently in the headlines after he alleged of facing racism in the Indian Premier League where he played for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

