'Body In Zombie Mode': Dinesh Karthik Claims He'll Need Minimum 4 Weeks To Be Match Ready

The effect of the coronavirus-forced break on cricket has come down hard on Team India's wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who believes that it would take him a minimum of four weeks to get himself match ready. Sporting activities in India were suspended in March following the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. With India moving ahead to the Unlock-1 phase, sporting activities are all set to resume and are waiting for a green light from their respective federations and the govts. Dinesh Karthik spoke about the challenges he was likely to face once permission is granted for training to resume.

'Transition will be very tough'

Speaking to ESPN CricInfo, Dinesh Karthik admitted that it wasn't going to be easy once cricketers return to the field and said that the transition was likely to be very tough. The Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman laid specific emphasis on the quality, quantity, and intensity of training and pointed out that he would require at least four weeks to get himself back on track. Dinesh Karthik revealed that his body felt like it was on a 'zombie mode' due to the lack of physical activity during the lockdown. The veteran batsman said that restrictions were eased in the city of Chennai and that he was soon planning to resume training after seeking the necessary permissions required.

Karthik talks about his match-winning cameo

Dinesh Karthik recollected India's famous win in the Nidhas Trophy tri-series final against Bangladesh in March 2018. He also said that he wanted to prove a point and when the time had come to deliver, he made his bat do the talking. During his interaction on Star Sports 1’s Tamil show 'Mind Masters' by MFORE, Karthik went on to say he was waiting for a moment like that in order to prove himself. He then mentioned that he had been practicing a lot for facing such a challenge and when the real situation had come, he reckoned that it was fun at that stage. The veteran batsman then added that lot of such things happen in an auto mode and as one practices and is at that stage one is aware of what needs to be done. Furthermore, DK added he had the belief that the Men In Blue would win that match and despite the 2007 T20 world champions needing 34 runs in the final two overs, he had thought of getting his team past the finish line.

