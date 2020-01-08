Sandeep Lamichhane Pays Tribute To Australia's Firefighters With A Heartwarming Gesture

Amid the tragic Australian bushfires, Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane, who plays for Melbourne Stars in Australia's Big Bash League had a heartwarming gesture for the firefighters of the bushfire. Lamichhane had a message written on his shoes in the match on Wednesday between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunders.

Lamichhane's tribute

Time Paine thanks the 'Real Heroes'

Earlier, Australia's Test skipper, Tim Paine had also expressed his gratitude to the firefighters. Paine said, "We speak about one of our things as being humble and showing some humility, so our thoughts certainly go out to the people who have been affected. The fires have got worse, I think overnight and the firefighters, as we said, have been the real heroes of the summer, taking on some extreme risks and putting themselves in some pretty extraordinary situations. So we thank them on behalf of our team, and our wishes and thoughts are with people that are currently affected."

'We are making this planet unhabitable'

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter on Tuesday to call upon individuals to work on the climate reversal. Ashwin labelled the incident as 'heartwrenching' and said that we are making this planet uninhabitable not only for the human race but for several other species who have done no wrong.

The off-spinner in another tweet shared a heartwarming video in which a firefighter is seen offering water to a Koala. Ashwin wrote, "This firefighter to Koala: We are responsible for your plight, we are sorry." Ashwin also reflected upon the vehicle emissions around the country and called it terrible.

Defence Force To Dig Mass Graves For Animals Killed

With Australia still being plagued by raging wildfires, the country's defence forces have been asked to dig mass graves for all those animals who have been killed by the fires. The decision was taken to avoid a potential biosecurity hazard. According to reports, the wildfires have claimed the lives of half a billion animals with shocking pictures showing the grim reality in Australia.

Australia's agricultural minister Bridget McKenzie said that the majority of the animals who died, add up to the livestock of the country. McKenzie also said that the carcasses of the dead animals could result in a biosecurity risk and that is why the Australian defence force has been tasked with digging mass graves to bury a large number of animals who have died. While talking to an international media outlet, McKenzie said that it is about to get to active burning grounds and dispose of the animal carcasses in the correct way.

