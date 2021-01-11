Shoaib Malik Suffers 'minor' Accident In Lahore After Nearly Dashing Sports Car Into Truck

Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik escaped a dreadful accident by a whisker after his car rammed into a truck outside the National High Performance Centre (NHPC) in Lahore. The right-handed batsman was on his way home after attending the player draft of the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) that is set to commence in February. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) organised a player draft for PSL 2021 that will be played from February 20 to March 22 in Karachi and Lahore.

ALSO READ | Sania Mirza posts stunning picture with MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni and husband Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik narrowly escapes dreadful car accident

The veteran Pakistan cricketer had attended the event as a representative of the franchise Peshawar Zalmi and was retained in the platinum category for PSL 2021. According to reports, the Shoaib Malik accident was a result of the cricketer losing control of the car because of high speed as he crashed into a truck that was parked on the sidewalk of a local restaurant. Fortunately, Malik didn't suffer any major injuries as he narrowly escaped in what could have been a nasty accident. However, the front part of Malik's expensive sports car was damaged tremendously.

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik's car met an accident outside National High Performance Centre, Lahore. pic.twitter.com/QkkzSmmufs — MediaSpring PK (@MediaSpringPk) January 10, 2021

As soon as the Shoaib Malik accident news went viral, Twitter was flooded with comments. Several reactions poured in as fans prayed for the well being of the cricketer. Here's a look at a few reactions.

ALSO READ | Sania Mirza reacts sweetly to father Imran's tweet on Shoaib Malik's LPL 2020 season

Hope he is ok, #psl is crap without him — Peel-On Musk 🇵🇰🌈 (@Polar4Polar) January 10, 2021

Hope he is ok car tut jaye par kuch or na ho love from india — uneven (@Darkmat36852870) January 11, 2021

Oh sorry to see this 😓 — Saqib Shah (@Saqibca) January 10, 2021

Coming back to the PSL 2021 player draft, more than 400 international players had registered for the upcoming edition of the PSL. The sixth edition of the competition will see defending champions Karachi Kings taking on Quetta Gladiators in the tournament opener at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Shoaib Malik career and stats

Malik is one of the best cricketers to have emerged out of Pakistan. The right-hander has been an avid servant of Pakistan cricket, in a career spanning over two decades. Malik hung his boots from Test cricket in 2015 and called it quits from ODIs after the end of 2019 World Cup although he continues to play for Pakistan in T20Is.

The Shoaib Malik stats over the years have also been extremely impressive. The right-hander has played 35 Tests and 287 ODI where he has scored 1,898 and 7,534 runs respectively. The Pakistan stalwart has also featured in 116 T20Is for Pakistan, having scored 2335 runs at a strike-rate of 124.2.

ALSO READ | “Pregnancy and having a baby made me a better person”: Sania Mirza in open letter to moms

Shoaib Malik's personal life

Malik is one of the most popular and loved celebrities in Pakistan as well as in India. The Pakistani cricketer married Indian tennis player Sania Mirza in 2009 with whom he has a son named Izhaan, who was born in 2018. Malik is also among the richest Pakistan cricketers as he has been at the top for more than two decades.

Shoaib Malik net worth

According to cloudnetworth.com, the Shoaib Malik net worth is $28 million. The Shoaib Malik net worth comprises of his salary as a Pakistan cricketer. The Malik salary in PSL also contributes heavily to his net worth. The right-hander plays for Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League. The Malik salary in PSL 2020 is a whopping $70,000 according to their official website. A major part of Malik's net worth comes from his several brand endorsements.

Disclaimer: The above Shoaib Malik net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | Sania Mirza delights fans with stunning, traditional look in Instagram post; see picture

SOURCE: JAFNA STALLIONS INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.