Shoaib Malik To Consider International Retirement After PCB Snubs Him For Zimbabwe Series?

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced their 22-member squad for the limited-overs series against Zimbabwe. The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe series is set to commence with the three ODIs from October 30 onwards at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series starting November 7 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

ALSO READ | Sania Mirza proud of Shoaib Malik becoming first Asian to complete 10,000 T20 runs

Shoaib Malik snubbed by PCB for Zimbabwe series

Notably, Pakistan have left out veterans Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Amir from the upcoming series. During a press conference in Lahore, head coach and national selector of Pakistan cricket team, Misbah ul Haq made it clear that they are looking for youngsters. Misbah ul Haq reckoned that they are trying some new players in T20s but not in the ODIs because they lead towards automatic qualification for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and are more important.

ALSO READ | Sania Mirza pays tribute to 'legend' Dhoni as he retires from international cricket

Shoaib Malik's exclusion from the T20 side comes as a surprise considering the kind of form he has shown recently. During the recently concluded National T20 Cup in Pakistan, Shoaib Malik put in impressive performances as he scored 239 runs in 10 innings at a decent average of 39.83 and strike-rate of 146.62 to go with two fifties. For Shoaib Malik, age might not be on his side but he is still going strong and is fit to represent his country at the highest level. Malik hung his boots from Test cricket in 2015 and called it quits from ODIs after the end of 2019 World Cup, however, he continues to play for Pakistan in T20Is.

After being snubbed by the PCB, Shoaib Malik who is aged 38, could very well consider international retirement. The right-hander has been an avid servant of Pakistan cricket, in a career spanning over two decades. With PCB looking to give opportunities to youngsters, it could very well be the end of the road for veterans like Shoaib Malik and Sarfaraz Ahmed. It is a possibility that Malik will hang his boots from international cricket after being snubbed by the board, although there is no official announcement on that as yet from the player or the board.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL legend Suresh Raina congratulates Shoaib Malik on 10,000 T20 runs landmark

Shoaib Malik stats

The Shoaib Malik stats over the years have also been extremely impressive. The right-hander has played 35 Tests and 287 ODI where he has scored 1,898 and 7,534 runs respectively. The Pakistan stalwart has also featured in 116 T20Is for Pakistan, having scored 2335 runs at a strike-rate of 124.2.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Malik adorably plays with son Izhaan in mall in Dubai after 7 months; watch video

SOURCE: SHOAIB MALIK INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.