Sanjay Dutt Names His Favourite Cricketer And It Is NOT Yuvraj Singh Or MS Dhoni

The news of Sanjay Dutt’s illness has been making headlines ever since the actor tweeted that he will be taking a break from work. The actor’s health first deteriorated when he was admitted to hospital on Saturday after he complained of breathlessness. While Sanjay Dutt was later discharged, several media reports suggested that the popular actor has been diagnosed with cancer. Following the news, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh penned down a message of support for the actor, wishing him a speedy recovery. In the past, Sanjay Dutt has talked about his favourite cricketer, and surprisingly it is not Yuvraj Singh or MS Dhoni.

You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery. — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 11, 2020

Sanjay Dutt opts for medical treatment, media reports suspect actor having cancer

Sanjay Dutt has confirmed that he will be taking a sabbatical from films for getting treatment for his medical illness. Asking his fans not to worry, the actor said that he was with his friends and family and with everyone’s wishes, he will return soon. While the actor did not mention the exact illness after testing negative for COVID-19, he had complained of breathlessness recently, making many media reports speculate that the actor has cancer.

Sanjay Dutt had earlier talked about his favourite cricketer

During the promotions of his biopic ‘Sanju’, Sanjay Dutt had talked about his love for cricket as well as his favourite player. The actor disclosed his favourite cricketer on a comedy show where he was invited as a chief guest. Sanjay Dutt revealed that his favourite cricketer was Sachin Tendulkar and that he loved watching him bat. Not only that, but Sanjay Dutt also shared a unique ritual he used to abide by whenever Sachin Tendulkar used to be at the crease. The actor talked about how he would delay going to the bathroom whenever Tendulkar used to be bat n the 90s. Sanjay Dutt later joked that this practice used to get especially difficult for him whenever commercial breaks or game interruptions use to come in.

Last year, several media reports also suggested that fans may get a chance to see former Indian captain MS Dhoni make his Bollywood debut alongside Sanjay Dutt. A Times Now report mentioned MS Dhoni may make his Bollywood debut with a movie titled ‘Doghouse’. The report conceded that while Sanjay Dutt has already been roped in for the film and if all goes well, fans may also get to see MS Dhoni feature alongside the actor.

Image Courtesy: instagram/duttsanjay