Yuvraj Singh Tweets Warm Message For Sanjay Dutt After Actor Opts For Medical Treatment

The news of actor Sanjay Dutt’s illness has rocked the film industry. The actor was first admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for breathlessness but was later discharged. Soon after, Sanjay Dutt took to social media to announce that he will be taking a break from work for some medical treatment. Taking to his Twitter account, Sanjay Dutt further went on to appeal to his well-wishers to not worry about him, as his friends and family are with him.

While concluding, the actor wrote that with everyone’s love and good wishes, he will be back soon. In light of all the speculation around Sanjay Dutt’s health, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has penned a heartfelt note in support of the actor.

Dutt lung cancer reports doing the rounds in media

After Sanjay Dutt’s comments, several media reports suggested that the actor has been diagnosed with cancer. A report in the Hindustan Times revealed that Sanjay Dutt has been detected with Stage 4 lung cancer. Another report mentioned that the actor will now fly to the United States for medical treatment. Several other film journalists took to Twitter to confirm the Dutt lung cancer rumours as well.

Yuvraj Singh’s message of support for Sanjay Dutt

You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery. — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) August 11, 2020

Soon after Sanjay Dutt’s message on Twitter, former cricketer Yuvraj Singh was quick to come out in support of the star. Yuvraj Singh wrote that Sanjay Dutt has always been a fighter. In his tweet, Yuvraj Singh admitted that he knows the pain it causes and that he is sure Sanjay Dutt will see this tough phase through because he is strong. While concluding, Yuvraj Singh wrote that Sanjay Dutt has his prayers and best wishes for the recovery. Soon after Yuvraj Singh’s tweet, several fans reacted to the message, pledging their support for the Bollywood actor as well.

Yuvi mama(Telugu) you are doing great job against cancer for poor and needy childrens....I am feeling proud as Yuvraj Singh😎 fan...wishing soon recovery for our Hero💐 — Suresh@km (@Sureshk43452245) August 12, 2020

Yuvraj Singh retirement: Ex-player's philanthropic work for cancer patients and awareness

Being a cancer survivor himself, Yuvraj Singh has been extremely vocal about the illness after the cricketer successfully defeated it. After recovering from cancer, Yuvraj Singh has in the past talked several times about the importance of detecting cancer in its early stages. The 2011 World Cup Player of the tournament admitted that he was cured of cancer because it was detected early. In 2013, the cricketer went onto establish a foundation called ‘YouWeCan’ through which the famous player is trying to create awareness about cancer. Yuvraj Singh’s foundation also works on cancer control in India, helping patients fight cancer through early detection, patient support and survivor empowerment.

