Yuvraj Singh Brutally Trolls David Warner Again For Latest Comical Instagram Post

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh is known for his witty comments on social media. The 2011 Man of the tournament is regularly seen engaging in banter and leaving funny comments on posts. In the past, Yuvraj Singh and Kevin Pietersen have been seen engaging in hilarious interactions on football. Even David Warner has borne the brunt of Yuvraj Singh’s humour, with the pair frequently seen trolling each other online.

Yuvraj Singh trolls David Warner after opener shared a video online

Australian opener David Warner recently took to Instagram to share a video of himself. In the video, David Warner is seen lip-syncing to the famous song ‘Watermelon Sugar’ by Harry Styles. The video shared by the SRH player features him singing the song along, while he is seen giving a sneak peek into his home. David Warner, while posting the video on Instagram, wrote that he has zero idea about what he's doing, using a couple of laughing emojis as well.

While some fans expressed their delight at seeing David Warner lip-sync the song, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was quick to troll the SRH player. Seeing the video, Yuvraj Singh suggested that it looks like David Warner definitely wants the IPL 2020 to start quickly. While Yuvraj Singh trolled the SRH player, other cricket fans were more interested in David Warner’s IPL 2020 plans. One fan asked about when the Australian player will join his SRH team for IPL 2020, while another wished him best of luck for the tournament.

Yuvraj Singh retirement: Yuvraj and Warner are regularly seen trolling each other

The hilarious interaction online isn’t the first time the cricketers have shown their funny side online. Earlier this year, David Warner had shared a mashup of his TikTok videos online, which was loved by his fans. However, even then Yuvraj Singh was quick to troll the cricketer, commenting that David Warner seriously needs to get out of his house. In another instance, David Warner had shared a clip from his time with SRH, in which legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan is seen dancing with Vijay Shankar. Reacting to the video, Yuvraj Singh had replied saying that he would love to see Ashish Nehra dance instead.

David Warner is set to turn up for SRH in the IPL 2020 later this year. The opening batsman will be looking to help SRH win the tournament. The player had shared a picture of the IPL trophy recently, asking fans on their thoughts on who will win the IPL 2020. After a fan commented RCB, the Australian was seen hilariously trolling him as the cricketer asked the fan if he really meant that.

Image Courtesy: instagram/yuvisoffical, instagram/davidwarner31