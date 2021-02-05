Sanjay Manjrekar Compares Shahbaz Nadeem With Venkatapathy Raju, Fans Disagree Totally

Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has always been expressive about his views and opinions. The veteran commentator never shies away from speaking his mind and his Twitter handle is a testimonial of his candour. Manjrekar also has a unique way of looking at things and the same was on display on Friday when he compared Indian cricketer Shahbaz Nadeem with former cricketer and teammate Venkatapathy Raju.

Fans troll Sanjay Manjrekar for oddly comparing Shahbaz Nadeem with Venkatapathy Raju

Manjrekar took to Twitter and likened Nadeem to Raju as both of them are left-arm off-spinners. Moreover, their appearance, bowling action and body language are quite similar which might have prompted Manjrekar to put out the tweet. Here's what Manjrekar tweeted about Nadeem.

Shahbaz Nadeem = Venkatapathy Raju — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) February 5, 2021

Manjrekar's strange comparison didn't go down well with a certain section of fans. Several reactions poured in as fans trolled the commentator for his tweet by comparing him to different people. Here's how fans reacted to Manjrekar's tweet.

Glad you have been kicked out by BCCI! — Mohit Dayal (@_mdayal) February 5, 2021

Shahbaz Nadeem deserves his own identity, don't start to draw comparisons, that will only put extra pressure on him — ROHIT JAIN (@__jainrohit) February 5, 2021

Sanjay Manjrekar = T Natrajan(batsman) — pandatron (@pandatron3) February 5, 2021

Sanjay Manjrekar = Dodda Ganesh — SSS (@srisport8) February 5, 2021

Sanjay manjrekar = rahul gandhi 😂 — लकी मिश्र (@mlucky007) February 5, 2021

Bits & Pieces = Sanjay Manjrekar — Samir (@Intrepid_Banker) February 5, 2021

Shahbaz Nadeem was not a part of the original Indian squad. However, an injury to Axar Patel drafted him into the squad and he was straight away picked for the India vs England 1st Test as a like-for-like replacement for the Gujarat based cricketer ahead of Kuldeep Yadav who was chosen in the squad as a specialist spinner. Notably, Kuldeep was also a part of India's tour Down Under but even there, he failed to get a single opportunity.

India vs England live score update

Meanwhile, after deciding to bat first, England made a steady start to their innings. Openers Rory Burns and Dominic Sibley successfully managed to tackle the Indian bowlers. However, just at the stroke of lunch on Day 1 of India vs England 1st Test, a bizarre shot from Burns led to his downfall for 33. Daniel Lawrence who came to bat at No. 3 was sent back immediately by Bumrah for a duck as the Indian picked up his first Test wicket at home.

At the time of publishing this article, England's scoreboard read 251/2 after 86 overs. Sibley is batting on 85 while Root is unbeaten on 118. The visitors would hope that the pair carries on in the same fashion and propels the side to a massive total. On the other hand, the hosts will look to break the dangerous partnership as England are in the driver's seat at the moment. It would be safe to say that Day 1 of the first Test has put the visitors on the front foot. At the same time, it will be interesting to see how Indian bowlers make a comeback on the second day.

