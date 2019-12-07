Sanjay Manjrekar Explains Auto No-ball, Fans Say Harsha Bhogle Could Have Done It Better

Sanjay Manjrekar has been facing flak from the fans for quite a while. From being the only commentator to rule MS Dhoni out during the IPL final between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings earlier this year, followed by his bits-and-pieces statement about all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and his recent on-air argument with his old friend Harsha Bhogle, Manjrekar's actions have not gone down well with the fans. He was once again at the receiving end during the 1st T20I between India and West Indies at Hyderabad.

READ: ‘Kohli: don’t angry me’, ICC’s caption challenge gets the best out of netizens

READ: Ravichandran Ashwin hails Virat Kohli for his 'extraterrestrial' show with the bat

Fans troll Manjrekar after his Auto no-ball explanation

During the innings break of the 1st T20I, Sanjay Manjrekar was explaining the Auto no-ball which had come into effect from that match itself. The video of him explaining the new concept was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle.

Auto no-ball explained by @sanjaymanjrekar



Throughout this series, the third Umpire will look into every ball bowled and identify whether there has been any front foot infringement, thereby speeding up the process.



Full video here 📹📹https://t.co/albarfvIIH #INDvWI @Paytm pic.twitter.com/LdGWXxgHMW — BCCI (@BCCI) December 6, 2019

Meanwhile, the fans came forward and trolled Sanjay Manjrekar by saying that the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' Harsha Bhogle would have done a far better job. Here are some of the reactions.

Manjrekar-Bhogle's debate over the pink ball's visibility

During Day 3 of the second Test match, Sanjay Manjrekar and Harsha Bhogle had a difference of opinion on air regarding the visibility of the pink-ball after three Bangladeshi batsmen were struck on their helmets in the ongoing contest.

''Well there is a post-mortem done on this game and there should be a post mortem on this game. Visibility of that ball will be a big factor against the big side-screen'', said Harsha Bhogle on air.

''Don't think so. Because when you see the slip catchers the way they have taken catches, I don't think visibility is an issue at all. The texture of the ball is the issue'', argued Sanjay Manjrekar.

The 'Voice of India Cricket' then said that he would ask Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara and batsmen from both sides about the visibility of the pink ball as he opined that the format will be a regular feature to which Manjrekar replied that Harsha needs to ask that question because since he has played the game has a fair idea about what happens out there and then went on to mention about his 10-15 years of experience in first-class cricket. ''Point taken but don't agree'', he ended.

READ: Kieron Pollard speaks about what went wrong for WI despite posting a huge total

READ: Virat Kohli thanks the big 'BOSS' Viv Richards for his congratulatory message