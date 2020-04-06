Sanjay Manjrekar Leaves Twitterati In Splits After Losing 'sweeping' Debate With Wife

Former Indian cricketer-turned-analyst Sanjay Manjrekar was recently ousted from the commentary panel by the BCCI. A source revealed that the BCCI was not happy with his work which led to his ouster. Sanjay Manjrekar has been infamous for his controversial comments on cricketers in the past. Over the last couple of years, he has received a lot of flak from the fans. Be it getting in a feud with fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle or calling cricketer Ravindra Jadeja a 'bits and pieces' cricketer, Sanjay Manjrekar has always grabbed headlines.

Sanjay Manjrekar trolled by Twitterati

Sanjay Manjrekar is currently quarantined at home like many others because of the coronavirus pandemic. Because of the coronavirus outbreak, most people have to take up the daily chores that their house needs. Sanjay Manjrekar, too, seems to be feeling the impact of the same. As with most Sanjay Manjrekar posts, trollers and memers started flooding the replies of this latest Sanjay Manjrekar tweet.

Sanjay Manjrekar took to Twitter where he let his followers know about his unsuccessful attempt to convince his wife to stop cleaning the floors daily. He said that the floor loses it's shine if it's cleaned daily. Let's take a look at his tweet.

Made an unsuccessful attempt at convincing my wife that the floor loses its sheen when swept & cleaned daily.

🧹 🧽 #QuarantineDiaries — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 6, 2020

As soon as he posted the tweet, fans started trolling him for trying to be witty and failing miserably again. Let's take a look at few of the reactions.

Clean it in bits and pieces. 😂 — Anant Lawande (@anant_lawande) April 6, 2020

And back to cleaning it.......right ??? — Hammad Aziz 🇵🇰 (@hammadDReal) April 6, 2020

Umpire rejected your appeal 🤪🤪😜😂 — Ab Tyagi (@abtyagiab) April 6, 2020

It's a floor, not a cricket ball :) — Aham Brahmasmi (@ManishPajan) April 6, 2020

Great she didn't get convinced kyunki kal aakar bologhe ki nahaana zaroori hai kya 😀 — yogi (@yogi108) April 6, 2020

