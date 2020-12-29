Sanjay Manjrekar Loses Cool At Netizen's 'Bits & Pieces' Jibe; Gives 'strongest Defence'

Sanjay Manjrekar slammed a fan who tried to belittle him by reminding him of his infamous 'Bits & Pieces' comment on social media. This term dates back to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where Manjrekar had called star Indian all-rounder r Ravindra Jadeja a 'Bits & Pieces' player in July 2019.

‘English challenged’: Sanjay Manjrekar

It so happened that former Indian middle-order batsman Mohammad Kaif had backed Ravindra Jadeja and urged everyone to officially stop the search for a Test all-rounder as he reckoned that the Saurashtra all-rounder can handle the short ball in Australia, takes crucial wickets on true wickets, and at the same time is the best fielder in the world. Kaif concluded by saying that the debate on this ends right there.

After having read Kaif's tweet, a passionate cricket fan came forward and asked the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst whether he did not think that Jaddu is a 'Bits & Pieces' as per the great Sanjay Manjrekar.

But Kaif ji, isn't he #bitsnpieces cricketer as per our great @sanjaymanjrekar ? What say ? https://t.co/MMz15XPc2x — Rajagopalan Krishnan (@rajaryank) December 29, 2020

Once it came to the ex-Mumbai batsman's notice, it seems that he could not tolerate it anymore and did not shy away from giving it back to the netizen. The veteran commentator schooled the netizen by saying that the term 'Bits and pieces' refers to non-specialist (supposedly referring to a non-specialist player). The 55-year-old then added insult to injury by saying that he is explaining the term once again for someone who is ‘English challenged’.

The cricket pundit then went on to clarify that he has always supported Ravi Jadeja in the longest format of the game because he is a formidable pure bowler hence a specialist.

Bits and pieces means non specialist...explaining the term yet again for the ‘English challenged’ 😁

In Tests have always supported Jadeja because he is a formidable pure bowler hence a specialist. Understood great Rajagopalan?😁 https://t.co/iiq6wovUdX — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 29, 2020

Some netizens came out in support of the former Indian cricketer. Here are a few of the reactions.

Haven't seen Sanjay Manjrekar defending this well since ages 😅 — Joshi (@rohitjoshilko) December 29, 2020

No need to explain. You’re doing very well Paaji. Respect ✊🏻 — Purushottam (@Purushottamjha) December 29, 2020

It is very much clear the meaning of bits and pieces in pure cricketing terms.. — Cricketumpire (@passionateumps) December 29, 2020

'The Bits' & Pieces' comment

It had so happened that Manjrekar had called Jadeja a 'Bits & Pieces' player during a part of his 2019 World Cup analysis and as soon as the Gujarat cricketer realized it, it was just a matter of time before he put the former batsman in his position by saying that he has played more matches than Sanjay and therefore the veteran commentator should show him some respect. Jaddu concluded by saying that he has had enough of Manjrekar's 'verbal diarrhoea'.

Still i have played twice the number of matches you have played and i m still playing. Learn to respect ppl who have achieved.i have heard enough of your verbal diarrhoea.@sanjaymanjrekar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) July 3, 2019

