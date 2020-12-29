Home
Sanjay Manjrekar Loses Cool At Netizen's 'Bits & Pieces' Jibe; Gives 'strongest Defence'

Cricketer-turned-commentator/ analyst Sanjay Manjrekar gave a scorching reply to a netizen for bringing up the infamous 'Bits & Pieces' jibe on social media

Written By Karthik Nair
Last Updated:
Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar slammed a fan who tried to belittle him by reminding him of his infamous 'Bits & Pieces' comment on social media. This term dates back to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 where Manjrekar had called star Indian all-rounder r Ravindra Jadeja a 'Bits & Pieces' player in July 2019. 

‘English challenged’: Sanjay Manjrekar 

It so happened that former Indian middle-order batsman Mohammad Kaif had backed Ravindra Jadeja and urged everyone to officially stop the search for a Test all-rounder as he reckoned that the Saurashtra all-rounder can handle the short ball in Australia, takes crucial wickets on true wickets, and at the same time is the best fielder in the world. Kaif concluded by saying that the debate on this ends right there.

After having read Kaif's tweet, a passionate cricket fan came forward and asked the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst whether he did not think that Jaddu is a 'Bits & Pieces'  as per the great Sanjay Manjrekar. 

Once it came to the ex-Mumbai batsman's notice, it seems that he could not tolerate it anymore and did not shy away from giving it back to the netizen. The veteran commentator schooled the netizen by saying that the term 'Bits and pieces' refers to non-specialist (supposedly referring to a non-specialist player). The 55-year-old then added insult to injury by saying that he is explaining the term once again for someone who is ‘English challenged’.

The cricket pundit then went on to clarify that he has always supported Ravi Jadeja in the longest format of the game because he is a formidable pure bowler hence a specialist.

Some netizens came out in support of the former Indian cricketer. Here are a few of the reactions.

READ: Jadeja Lends Lot Of Balance To The Team: Shastri

READ: Rahane Brought Calmness In Dressing Room: Ashwin

'The Bits' & Pieces' comment

It had so happened that Manjrekar had called Jadeja a 'Bits & Pieces' player during a part of his 2019 World Cup analysis and as soon as the Gujarat cricketer realized it, it was just a matter of time before he put the former batsman in his position by saying that he has played more matches than Sanjay and therefore the veteran commentator should show him some respect. Jaddu concluded by saying that he has had enough of Manjrekar's 'verbal diarrhoea'.

First Published:
