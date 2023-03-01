Sunil Gavaskar Slams Ravindra Jadeja's 'unacceptable' Mistake; 'This Could Cost India'

Ravindra Jadeja's return to form has been of major help to the Indian cricket team in the longest format of cricket but the third Test in Indore hasn't been very kind to him. Despite being a spinner, he bowled a few no balls which have gone in Australia's favour, particularly his second no-ball which provided a big jolt to India's ambitions as Marnus Labuschagne survived a scare. Former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar blasted Jadeja, saying the experienced player cannot repeat such mistakes at crucial junctures.

India crumbled on the very first day under some superior bowling effort from spinner Matthew Kuhnemann who registered his best figure in his brief international career.

At the end of Day 1, Australia has taken a healthy lead of 47 runs with six wickets in hand and the visitors will try to pile on more misery the next day. Unlike the home side, the Aussies don't seem to have any problems while reading the pitch as the likes of Marnus Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja tormented the Indian bowlers throughout multiple sessions.

Sunil Gavaskar slammed Ravindra Jadeja on persistent no-ball issue

Ravindra Jadeja has had the knack of overstepping as the left-arm spinner has now bowled eight no balls in this ongoing Border-Gavaskar trophy including five in the Nagpur Test.

As skipper Rohit Sharma introduced spin from both sides to inflict some pressure on Steve Smith's side. It almost paid the price as Labushacgne dragged a short one into his stumps. As the batsman was heading back toward the pavilion he was stopped by the umpire and it was confirmed the left-hander overstepped again to hand a lifeline to the batsman.

Jadeja eventually went on to pick up his wicket but it was too late as the momentum had already shifted towards the batting side.

Gavaskar who was commenting on that sounded pretty furious as he lambasted the spinner over his no-ball saga. Calling out Paras Mhambrey to intervene he said, "That's unacceptable... He has a couple of man-of-the-match awards but for a spinner to bowl no-balls like this... This could cost India. Paras Mhambrey (bowling coach) has to sit with him and make him bowl from behind (the line). He has got off the mark now Marnus, he would have been out for a duck."