Sanjay Manjrekar Reasons Out India's Defeat, Brings Out A 'massive Factor'

After India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket defeat against the Kiwis, Cricket analyst and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar identified a decisive factor behind the loss. India was all out for 191 in their second innings of the first Test against New Zealand on Monday, leaving the hosts with only nine runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Speaking at a cricket show after the match, Manjrekar said that getting the wicket of skipper Virat Kohli early in both the innings cost India the game. He further credited the hosts for sticking to their plans.

“Kohli getting out early in both innings, that was a massive factor. If Virat Kohli gets runs, it puts the opposition off their plans. New Zealand stuck to their plans, nobody was out there counter-attacking and this did not help India’s cause,” Manjrekar said.

Kohli had the worst series as a captain with the bat in the ODI series as well as he could score only 75 runs in the three games he played. This was by far his poorest performance in a bilateral ODI series since his captaincy debut in the format.

India displayed a poor performance with the bat throughout the match at Basin Reserve as they managed to score just 165 runs in the first innings and 191 in the second innings. New Zealand, who had scored 348 runs in the first innings, only needed nine runs in their second innings to win the match. The hosts chased down the total in just 1.4 overs and handed the visitors their first defeat in the World Test Championship.

Virat Kohli highlights 'lack of competitiveness'

Addressing the post-match press conference, the skipper Virat Kohli reasoned out the loss and highlighted the poor show with the bat in the first innings.

"This is a game where we did not show enough competitiveness. In the past, we have known that we have played good cricket even when we have lost and we have been in the game. I think we let ourselves down massively in the first innings with the bat," Kohli said.

