Sachin Tendulkar Remembers Coach Ramakant Achrekar On Birth Anniversary, Fans Laud Legend

Former Indian cricket captain Sachin Tendulkar paid a fitting tribute to his childhood coach, late Ramakant Achrekar. On Thursday, December 3, i.e. on Achrekar’s birth anniversary, the ‘Master Blaster’ took to his social media accounts and remembered the former cricket coach. Tendulkar took a nostalgic route and stated how his late coach helped aspiring young players by making them realise their potential through the “power of sport and character”.

Fans get emotional over Sachin Tendulkar coach tribute

Sachin Tendulkar, who always referred to Ramakant Achrekar as Sir, mentioned that he was always very close to his heart. Tendulkar also wrote that his childhood coach not only trained him, but also helped “countless young cricketers”, like his childhood friend Vinod Kambli, through the sport. Fans of the cricketer got emotional got over the tribute for his coach as they responded to the ‘Master Blaster’s’ tweet with birthday wishes of their own.

Sachin Tendulkar coach tribute on Twitter and fan reactions

Thinking of a person very close to my heart who helped countless young cricketers, including me, to realise their potential through the power of sport & character.



Thank you for everything, Achrekar Sir. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/02PQPqCPxI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 3, 2020

Birth Anniversary of Great #RamakantAchrekar Sir



Once Sachin Skipped Game to Cheer his Seniors

Sir Saw @sachin_rt & Asked-How Much u Scored?



Sachin- I Skipped Game

-A SLAP✋on SRT😭



Ramakant Achrekar-u dont hv to be here to cheer for others,Play such way tht others cheer for u pic.twitter.com/jori0vSTUu — CrickeTendulkar🇮🇳SachinTendulkar Fc (@CrickeTendulkar) December 3, 2020

Thanks For Sharing The Beautiful Picture... Learning More .... pic.twitter.com/QLbZPHx58A — Subash (@Subash2591) December 3, 2020

With all respect to the Guru🙏, not everyone became a #SachinTendulkar. But yes, we are grateful to him to let us have you in our lifetime. — Iconic Sidharth🍥 (@IconicSidharth) December 3, 2020

Thank you Achrekar Sir. Without you, there would have been no Sachin. 🙏 — Pallavi Kamat (@Pallavisms) December 3, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar career stats in international cricket

The Sachin Tendulkar career stats at the international level make for a staggering read. Across 200 Tests, 463 ODIs and one T20I, the right-hander compiled 34,357 international runs to lead the all-time run-scoring charts. With 100 international centuries, Tendulkar is also the leading century-maker across all forms of international cricket.

One of Sachin Tendulkar’s best Test innings; watch video

How much is Sachin Tendulkar net worth?

According to entrepreneur.com, the Sachin Tendulkar net worth figure is estimated to be ₹1,286 crore ($170 million). Some of his net worth comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as a former Indian cricket player. The Sachin Tendulkar net worth also includes his salary through endorsement deals from popular brands like Adidas, Paytm First Games, Boost, Pepsi and several others. He was said to be the first cricketer to land a deal worth ₹100 crores, courtesy of the deal he signed with MRF in 2001.

Currently, Sachin Tendulkar is the owner of the popular 100MB app, which curates content on his life in and out of cricket since his retirement and this adds to his net worth figure as well. He is also said to own a ₹7-8 crore flat. The aforementioned Sachin Tendulkar house is located in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, which he reportedly bought as a gift for his wife Anjali in 2017, according to Architectural Digest.

