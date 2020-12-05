Sachin Tendulkar Scores 1ST ODI Fifty For India On December 5, 1990; Watch Video

Sachin Tendulkar famously took five years to register his first ODI century, with the feat coming in his 79th ODI against Australia in Colombo. The Master Blaster, regarded by many as the greatest batsmen of all time, has a special connection with Sri Lanka when it comes to another one of his ODI firsts. On December 5, 1990, Sachin Tendulkar registered his first ODI half-century against Sri Lanka in Pune. Notably, the milestone came almost a year after he had made his debut against Pakistan in 1989.

First Tendulkar awards and fifty on this day 20 years ago

Sachin Tendulkar achieved the feat in the second ODI of the India vs Sri Lanka series, which took place in Pune on December 5, 1990. India won the game by six wickets, with Sachin Tendulkar being awarded his first Man of the Match award as well. It was Sri Lanka who batted first, with the team scoring 227/8 in the first innings. Captain Arjuna Ranatunga top-scored with a 27-ball 58, with Sachin Tendulkar having a great outing with the ball as well.

The youngster bowled nine overs on that day, finishing with figures of 9-0-39-2. In the second ODI, Sachin Tendulkar managed to pick the wickets of Roshan Mahanama and Dammika Ranatunga. Fresh from his bowling effort, Sachin Tendulkar also went on to score his first ODI half-century. After a solid start was given by the opening batsmen, the Little Master came out to the crease with the score reading 146-5.

Sachin Tendulkar showed great temperament as he batted with Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin. The youngster matched Azharuddin’s stroke play, with both the batsmen going onto register half-centuries. Sachin Tendulkar’s maiden ODI half-century included seven fours and one six, as he made his way to a 41-ball 53 before being bowled by Graeme Labrooy. Although not much footage is available from the special moment, here is a clip of Sachin Tendulkar’s first runs in ODI cricket.

Fans remember Tendulkar career stats on the anniversary of first ODI fifty

The ICC on its social media handles shared a picture from Tendulkar's younger days, revealing that the Master Blaster had made his first ODI half-century on this day. Many fans reacted to the news, as they shared Tendulkar career stats and Tendulkar awards lists to pay their tributes to the batsman’s glittering career. Sachin Tendulkar famously has 100 international hundreds to his name and has scored more than 33,000 runs during the course of his cricketing career.

How much is Tendulkar net worth?

Despite retiring from international cricket in 2013, Sachin Tendulkar’s net worth has grown massively over the years. While the cricketer earlier made an earning from his cricket income, he has also been a favourite for advertisements and brand endorsements. According to CA Knowledge, Sachin Tendulkar has a net worth of more than 1200 crores INR.

