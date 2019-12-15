Sanjay Manjrekar Trolled For Recommending Kesrick Williams For IPL Auctions

Sanjay Manjrekar has been at the receiving end on social media ever since the IPL final. He was also trolled by fans for his bits-and-pieces remark against all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja during the World Cup 2019 and his on-air spat with Harsha Bhogle during the historic Pink-Ball Test at the Eden Gardens last month. Lately, Manjrekar had recommended a player's name for the upcoming IPL auctions for which he was once again at the receiving end.

READ: Shimron Hetmyer slams fifth ODI century against India to ease Indies' chase of 288

Sanjay Manjrekar recommends Kesrick Williams' name

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the cricketer-turned commentator had recommended West Indian pacer Kesrick Williams' name for the upcoming IPL auctions. He had urged that one must go for Kesrick Williams as he reckoned that the Caribbean cricketer is perfect for IPL conditions. Read the tweet here:

Go for Kesrick Williams guys. Perfect bowler for IPL conditions. #IPLAuction — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 15, 2019

However, not only was he trolled, there were many who were not on the same page with the veteran commentator and one of them was former English skipper Kevin Pietersen. After having read Manjrekar's tweet, KP wrote that he completely disagreed with the former Mumbai batsman and added that Kesrick Williams is not good enough and has nothing special apart from his celebration.

Completely disagree. He’s not good enough! He has nothing special apart from his celebration... — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) December 15, 2019

Here are some other reactions:

READ: Newly-appointed head coach Mark Boucher warns England ahead of upcoming Test series

The Kohli-Williams banter

It had all started during the three-match T20I series between India and West Indies earlier this month. Virat Kohli, who had anchored India's run chase in the 1st T20I had mocked the Windies pacer's notebook style celebrations after having deposited him into the stands. Williams scored an equalizer in the next match when he had resorted to a silent celebration after dismissing the Indian skipper. Nonetheless, it was Kohli who had the last laugh after yet again taking Williams to the cleaners after which he had made a funny expression in the series-decider at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

The IPL 2020 auctions will be held in Kolkata on December 19.

WATCH: Tim Paine makes up for previous blunders, takes two reviews and gets them right

WATCH: Ind v WI: Umpiring blunder almost gives Ravindra Jadeja a lifeline after being run-out