Tim Paine Makes Up For Previous Blunders, Takes Two Reviews And Gets Them Right

Australian skipper Tim Paine made up for the blunders that he had committed on Saturday behind the stumps as well as with the bat when he made two right calls that rewarded Australia with two key wickets on Day 4 of the Day-Night Test against New Zealand at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Tim Paine gets two reviews right, appreciated by the fans

On Day 4, New Zealand who were chasing a mammoth 468, faced a herculean task of saving the match as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. However, Tim Paine had an extraordinary day behind the stumps. In one such instance during the 61st over, Starc bowled a short ball on the final delivery and BJ Watling looked to work the ball down the leg side. He missed the ball and it was caught by Paine behind the stumps who had appealed for caught behind but the on-field umpire looked disinterested. Meanwhile, the Aussie skipper was confident that the batsman had nicked the ball and he reviewed it instantly. Mitchell Starc did not look confident as the matter was referred upstairs. Replays showed that the ball had made contact with Watling's gloves and the decision was overturned in favor of the hosts. This was Tim Paine's second successful review. He had earlier got a review spot on to dismiss Ross Taylor early. The video was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle.

Great call from Paine!



The ball just clipped Watling's glove on the way through to the keeper #AUSvNZ

Paine who was criticised by the fans for missing the easiest of run-out chances on Day 3 was appreciated by them after getting two reviews right. Here are some of the reactions.

Australia win their seventh D/N Test

Australia declared their innings at 217/9 and set New Zealand a mammoth target of 468 runs. The Kiwis in reply could not show much resistance as they lost their top-order very early and had lost half their side heading into the tea break. Only BJ Watling (40) and Colin de Grandhomme (33) could show some fightback as the visitors were bundled out for 171 and the Aussies registered a comprehensive win by 296 runs to win their record seventh Day-Night Test.

