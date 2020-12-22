Sanju Samson Completes 2 Years Of Married Life With Adorable Tweet For Wife; See Picture

India's Sanju Samson has made a name for himself with his ability to tonk the cricket ball a long way. The wicketkeeper-batsman has a signature nonchalant way of taking the opposition bowlers to the cleaners. The cricketer was on the road for a considerable amount of time with the Indian Premier League, and the rigorous India vs Australia 2020 white-ball matches. Amidst the hectic cricketing schedule, Sanju Samson celebrated his second wedding anniversary.

Sanju Samson shared adorable pictures with his wife Charulatha on the special occasion

The Kerela-based cricketer has often shared moments from his personal life with his loyal fanbase. The 26-year-old, who tied the knot with Charulatha on December 22, 2018, took to his social media account yet again to share wonderful pictures with her. The couple looked happy in each other's company in the pictures, and the same was also appreciated by the wicketkeeper-batsman's followers.

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina Issues Statement After Being Booked In Mumbai; 'Was Unaware Of Protocols'

Sanju Samson wife: Who is Charulatha Ramesh?

Charulatha has known Sanju Samson since their college days, and the two went to the Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram together. They were inseparable friends before being struck by Cupid. The couple's wedding ceremony was a private affair, and it was held in their hometown of Thiruvananthapuram.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith In Line To Lead Australia Again? Cricket Australia Head Drops BIG Update

Sanju Samson net worth

As per caknowledge.com, the Sanju Samson net worth is estimated to be around ₹43 crore ($5.8 million). The figure includes the salary that the cricketer pockets from The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for representing the Indian cricket team. The star player also earns a handsome paycheck for his appearances in domestic cricket for the Kerela side. The wicketkeeper-batsman represented the Rajasthan franchise in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) and was paid ₹8 crore for the same.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Leaves Australia With Inspirational Words For Team As Rohit Sharma Quarantines

Sanju Samson in IPL 2020

The cricketer was a vital cog in the Rajasthan batting line-up and contributed significantly well for the side. Sanju Samson did receive some flak for his inconsistency, but the cricketer chipped in with some spectacular match-winning performances for the Rajasthan team. The batsman scored 375 runs in 14 matches in the recently concluded season at a decent average of 28.84. His strike-rate of 158.89 set him apart from most batsmen in the league, and he also crossed the 50-run mark on three occasions. The player's exploits in the cash-rich league helped him in earning a spot for the India vs Australia 2020 white-ball matches.

ALSO READ | Pravin Tambe Defies Age And Gravity Yet Again In Stunning Gym Video: WATCH

Disclaimer: The above Sanju Samson net worth figures are sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the same.

Image source: Sanju Samson Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.