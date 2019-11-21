MS Dhoni Missed Dearly By Bangladesh 'Chai Wala' Fan Ahead Of Historic Day-Night Test

In India, chai (tea) and cricket is an iconic combination. So it is not surprising when Indian cricketers go abroad, they have their favourite chai dadas around. So when a Bangladeshi chai dada comes to Kolkata to witness the historic Day-Night and looks for some familiar faces around, it’s not completely a mystery.

Wearing a bright red hat and a Bangladesh ODI jersey from the past, Bhulu Chandra Ghosh was looking for a famous Indian cricketer amidst all the fanfare around the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. His eyes sought former Indian captain MS Dhoni, who is in currently in his hometown of Ranchi and enjoying some quality family time, having taken a sabbatical from cricket since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. It’s not as if Ghosh doesn’t keep a track of his favourite customers, but Ghosh certainly expects a call from MS Dhoni since he is in India.

Bhulu Chandra Ghosh: MS Dhoni's favourite 'chai dada'

Bhulu Chandra Ghosh has unofficially been part of many Bangladesh tours. His ‘masala chai’ not only has fans in Bangladesh but some here in India as well. According to an article in Hindustan Times, MS Dhoni is a huge fan of Ghosh’s tea and always makes it a point to have it when India tours Bangladesh. ‘Ginger Kam, zyada lemon’ (Less Ginger, More Lemon) was his constant instruction, Ghosh added. Yusuf Pathan and Dhoni’s CSK teammates Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja are also fans of Ghosh’s tea. He also narrated an incident when Dhoni, before an Asia Cup game, pointed towards him and told a few journalists that he gets great tea from Ghosh, what will he get from them?

Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli: Bhulu Chandra Ghosh's next targets after MS Dhoni

Bhulu Chandra Ghosh said that he aims to make current India skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri fans of his masala chai. He’s popular among the Bangladeshi cricketers too and the Bangladesh Cricket Board generally cover his expenses. Ghosh said that he hopes to see MS Dhoni at the Eden Gardens for the pink ball Test, after having last met his idol in Bengaluru in 2016 during the ICC T20 World Cup.

India play first-ever Day-Night Test

India take on Bangladesh in 2nd Test at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Friday. The test match will be India’s first-ever Day-Night Test match and also the first-ever pink ball Test to be played in the subcontinent. India lead the series 1-0, having won the first Test at Indore by an innings and 130 runs.

