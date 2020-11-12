Rohit Sharma's Childhood Coach Reveals Mumbai Captain's Secret Of IPL Success

Rohit Sharma’s childhood coach Dinesh Lad shed light on the player’s captaincy on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma has led the Mumbai IPL title wins 5 times as they have been crowned winners for the Dream11 IPL 2020 earlier this week. Dinesh Lad also revealed how Rohit Sharma never succumbs to the pressures of captaincy and rather enjoys the challenge. Lad goes on to mention how Rohit likes to take on the added responsibility of leading the team, resulting in them being perennial IPL winners.

Mumbai IPL title wins: Rohit Sharma masterclass of captaincy decoded

Lad was quoted as saying to PTI that Rohit always thought of winning and never thought about losing. When he was given the responsibility to lead Mumbai, he proved his qualities and that became a plus point in his career. His responsibility increased but never the pressure. Dinesh Lad also revealed how he was the first one to hand a young Rohit the opportunity to lead his school cricket team. He goes on to say how Rohit never failed.

The coach confirmed that he sensed his leadership qualities right from the school days. He recalled the time in school cricket when he had asked him to lead the team and that resulted in him single-handedly winning games.

Valiant effort through the season. Loved being part of it. What an experience @mipaltan #OneFamily pic.twitter.com/3tcbCUqgnc — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) November 11, 2020

Should Rohit Sharma be India's next captain?

Rohit Sharma’s childhood coach has refrained from answering any questions on whether Rohit Sharma should lead India in Kohli’s absence for the India vs Australia 2020 series. He believes that given Rohit's past captaincy sojourns like in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy in Bangladesh and his cool head, he will be able to do a fine job for the national side as well apart from IPL winners Mumbai.

India squad for Australia 2020

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (Vice-Captain and WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (Vice-Captain & WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

Image Credits - Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

