Santner Credits Ashwin For Carrom Ball Inspiration, Reveals How It Is To Play Under Dhoni

Kiwi all-rounder Mitchell Santner labelled his experience of playing for the MS Dhoni-led CSK franchise as a 'cool experience' and revealed that he had learnt a lot from a team filled with 'world-class spinners'. The New Zealand spinner, who joined CSK in 2018, revealed that playing in the IPL helped him adapt while bowling on various bowling tracks and said that he had benefitted by playing alongside contemporary spin wizards such as Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh and Ravindra Jadeja. Santner was picked up by CSK in the 2018 auctions but couldn't make his mark as he was ruled out owing to an injury following which he returned in 2019 to play four games for CSK.

'Best cricket going around'

Terming the IPL as an 'unbelievable tournament', Santner said that it was one of the best cricket going around the world in terms of T20 cricket. Recalling his 'cool experience' of playing under World Cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni, Santner said that it was 'awesome' to share the dressing room with him and to 'talk to him about how he goes around with things'. Further, the Kiwi all-rounder said that he had picked up tips of bowling from fellow spinners Harbhajan, Jadeja and Tahir

"I've played against MS a lot, so to share a dressing room with him and talk to him about how he goes about things was awesome. Even guys like Suresh Raina - you watched him from other teams you go with," Santner said.

Santner credits Ashwin

"I remember we were in India for the Test series in 2016, and Ashwin bowled a few carrom balls and I think he got (Neil]) Wagner out with a couple. "I just felt like in New Zealand, when a left-hander comes in, you need to be able to make the ball go the other way - something different. I thought I could bring that out and it actually worked pretty well at that time," Santner said.

IPL GC to take call on Friday

Soon after the ICC officially postponed the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, the IPL Governing Council has convened an emergent meeting on Friday to decide the course of the cash-rich tournament. The council is expected to zero down on the venue and schedule of the 2020 IPL which has been indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Owing to the prevalent situation in India, the BCCI has stated that it is open to hosting the tournament abroad.

(With agency inputs)