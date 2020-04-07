Damien Martyn Mocks Indian Pitches In Cryptic Reaction To Shane Warne's 1998 Video

India vs Australia cricket contests over the years have been highly competitive affairs and have been married with their fair share of controversies. In the 1998 Test match series between the two nations in India, Sachin Tendulkar was given not out after an LBW shout from Shane Warne during the first match in Chennai. While Shane Warne recently expressed his disbelief at the suggestion that it was not out, his teammate Damien Martyn cheekily suggested that would have been out had the match been played outside India.

Sachin Tendulkar surprisingly adjudged not out after huge LBW appeal from Shane Warne

Sachin Tendulkar scored a magnificent 155* during India's second innings to help India reach 418/4 after conceding a first-innings lead. However, early on in the innings, Tendulkar survived an LBW scare after he was caught on the crease by Shane Warne, which umpire Srinivas Venkataraghavan adjudged not out. Sachin Tendulkar did not look back and helped India to a 179-run victory, bowling out Australia for a paltry 168 in their second innings.

OUT OR NOT OUT....



Sachin Tendulkar vs Shane Warne.



1st test 1998, Sachin made a mind blowing 155*.



But there was a huuuge appeal for LBW from Warnie, early on. Umpire Venkat, known for random decisions, you never knew what he'd do.....would love hawkeye on this one....



🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZRlU7UpiTp — Rob Moody (@robelinda2) April 5, 2020

Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn reacts to the video; takes a dig at Indian pitches

Seriously ? Come on @robelinda2 !!!!!! How’s that not out 😩😂😩😂😩😂😩 https://t.co/Dbhq9GfvLn — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) April 6, 2020

That’s out every time not in India — Damien Martyn🏏 (@damienmartyn) April 7, 2020

Former cricketer Damien Martyn, who was part of the famed Ricky Ponting-led side in the early 2000s, hit out at Indian pitches after the video of Shane Warne appealing for Sachin Tendulkar's wicket went viral on Twitter. Warne, in a tweet, hit out suggestions that it was not out and Damien Martyn backed it up, saying it would be not out only on Indian pitches. Indian fans reacted to Damien Martyn's reaction, with many mentioning the Ricky Ponting incident, where the Australian captain edged the ball only for the umpire to declare him not out in the infamous Sydney Test of the 2007-08 series.

Ohh Damien that's not the worse I have seen ... Have u watched the infamous Perth test lol — pandi raj (@pandiforu) April 7, 2020

That's out every time not in Australia https://t.co/TfmDWJMmVi — Sagar Paleja (@Sagar_Paleja) April 7, 2020

