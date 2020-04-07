The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Damien Martyn Mocks Indian Pitches In Cryptic Reaction To Shane Warne's 1998 Video

Cricket News

Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn has criticised Indian pitches in a cryptic reaction to Shane Warne's appeal to Sachin Tendulkar's wicket in 1998.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Damien Martyn

India vs Australia cricket contests over the years have been highly competitive affairs and have been married with their fair share of controversies. In the 1998 Test match series between the two nations in India, Sachin Tendulkar was given not out after an LBW shout from Shane Warne during the first match in Chennai. While Shane Warne recently expressed his disbelief at the suggestion that it was not out, his teammate Damien Martyn cheekily suggested that would have been out had the match been played outside India. 

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer's Father Reveals Taking Indian Star To Sports Psychologist At The Age Of 16

Sachin Tendulkar surprisingly adjudged not out after huge LBW appeal from Shane Warne

Sachin Tendulkar scored a magnificent 155* during India's second innings to help India reach 418/4 after conceding a first-innings lead. However, early on in the innings, Tendulkar survived an LBW scare after he was caught on the crease by Shane Warne, which umpire Srinivas Venkataraghavan adjudged not out. Sachin Tendulkar did not look back and helped India to a 179-run victory, bowling out Australia for a paltry 168 in their second innings. 

Also Read: Damien Martyn Gets Nostalgic While Sharing 2015 Photo With MS Dhoni, Twitter Reacts

Former Australian cricketer Damien Martyn reacts to the video; takes a dig at Indian pitches

Former cricketer Damien Martyn, who was part of the famed Ricky Ponting-led side in the early 2000s, hit out at Indian pitches after the video of Shane Warne appealing for Sachin Tendulkar's wicket went viral on Twitter. Warne, in a tweet, hit out suggestions that it was not out and Damien Martyn backed it up, saying it would be not out only on Indian pitches. Indian fans reacted to Damien Martyn's reaction, with many mentioning the Ricky Ponting incident, where the Australian captain edged the ball only for the umpire to declare him not out in the infamous Sydney Test of the 2007-08 series.

Also Read: Glenn Maxwell Cheekily Mocks 'trick Shots' Posts On Social Media; Watch Video

Also Read: CSK Better Than MI For Consistency In Making Playoffs And Developing Talent: Scott Styris

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI ON HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE
Mufti
MEHBOOBA MUFTI SHIFTED TO RESIDENCE
Trump
TRUMP WARNS INDIA OF RETALIATION
UP
YOGI OFFICIAL ON LOCKDOWN
Coronavirus
COVID-19 DEATH TOLL RISES TO 114
COVID-19
NETIZENS KEEPING CREATIVITY FLOWING