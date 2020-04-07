Suresh Raina Calls Classic Gurdas Maan Song 'relevant' To Current World Situation

The coronavirus crisis has immensely affected the whole world. The deadly virus has resulted in the cancellation of all the sporting events across the globe. One of the major sporting events that were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak was the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Cricketers have quarantined themselves and have kept themselves busy by being active on social media.

ALSO READ | Dinesh Karthik follows Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal with 'in'sane dancing; watch video

Suresh Raina says it's time for us to introspect

On Monday, CSK star Suresh Raina took to Twitter to post a tweet where he shared a video clip of a famous song by Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan. The song is titled in English 'What will become of the world?'. Suresh Raina posted this video as a reference to the current situation in the world. Suresh Raina wrote that because of our wrong deeds and ignorance, the world was in turmoil.

Suresh Raina further wrote that it was time for introspection and hoped that we will learn from our mistakes. In the end, Suresh Raina thanked singer Gurdas Maan for the song. Let's take a look at Suresh Raina's tweet, which was also liked by his India teammates Harbhajan Singh and Shikhar Dhawan.

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan recreates classic Bollywood song with wife Ayesha; watch video

”what will become of the world?” Certainty our wrong deeds & ignorance produced wrong result from sea to sky! Time for introspection..I hope we all will learn from our mistakes and build a better world for our own future! Thanks @gurdasmaan ji for such a beautiful song!🙏 pic.twitter.com/2PIkHkzKbk — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 6, 2020

ALSO READ | Shikhar Dhawan urges fans to follow his lead by donating to Prime Minister's Relief Fund

Suresh Raina's recent donation

Suresh Raina came forward in the nation's fight to combat coronavirus. The southpaw pledged to donate a sum of ₹52 lakh for the fight against Coronavirus. The 2011 World Cup winner further added that out of that amount, a sum of ₹31 lakh will be donated to the PM CARES Fund while the other ₹21 lakh will be given to the UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund. Meanwhile, Raina also urged one and all to do their bit as well.

ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer reveals Team India's most 'funny man' on Twitter and it is NOT Shikhar Dhawan

IMAGE COURTESY: BCCI