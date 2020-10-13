Sara Tendulkar Birthday: Sachin Tendulkar's Daughter's Fashion Sense Sets Instagram Abuzz

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is one of the greatest icons of the sport that the country has. Despite being the daughter of such a legendary cricketer and a household name since her childhood, Sara Tendulkar has carved a niche for herself on social media with her impeccable fashion sense that has left fans in awe of her. She enjoys a fan following that could give any starm kid a run for their money. Sara Tendulkar, who turned 23 on Monday, has over 1 million followers on Instagram.

Sara Tendulkar is a graduate in Medicine from University College of London. She is known to garner attention from media attention for her fashionable outfits and social media posts. Sara Tendulkar raised a lot of eyebrows when she posted a special Instagram story for rumoured beau Shubman Gill. The 23-year-old had applauded Shubman Gill for his outstanding fielding efforts in a Dream11 IPL 2020 match.

Known to be a very fashionable person, Sara Tendulkar's social media is filled with ravishing pictures where fans have gone gaga over her dress sense. Every picture of hers has plenty of comments from her fans who adore her style. Sara Tendulkar is known to set trends as she is famous for carrying her outfits with great flair and panache.

Sara Tendulkar slays in a black dress on her birthday

Sara Tendulkar, on her Instagram account, gave a sneak peek of her birthday celebration to fans with a picture of her where she was flaunting her contagious smile. She had the No.23 in her hands and had birthday balloons all around her. With a simple and minimal black dress, Sara Tendulkar showcased how even a simple outfit can be elevated with grace. Social media was flooded with birthday wishes for Sara and several celebrities like actress Banita Sandhu, singer Shivam Mahadevan and author Pooja Dhingra wished her on her Instagram.

There is a constant rise in Sara Tendulkar's fans and social media followers, making her one of the most followed star kids in the country. Her elegance and simplicity have received appreciation from all corners. With a constant increase in her popularity among the masses, don't be surprised if you find people following her footsteps and getting inspired by her fashion sense.

