Why you're reading this: With the 2023 ODI World Cup just four months away, the Indian cricket team has begun its preparations and also are trying to find out the right team balance ahead of the major ICC event. The team's main target is to get injured wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant fit for the upcoming World Cup. Though, the team management is also trying to find a stable replacement for injured Pant.

The 2023 Cricket World Cup will be held in India

The major ICC event will be held in the month of October and November

Team India will play West Indies from July 12, 2023

Sanju Samson comes back for the ODI series against West Indies

Sanju Samson has been one of the most consistent performers in the white ball format and has also made many runs in domestic cricket. However, the wicketkeeper-batsman has not received enough opportunities and has also been in and out of the team. Now, Sanju Samson has received yet another opportunity and has come back into the team for the ODI series against West Indies.

Irfan Pathan expresses his happiness over Samson's selection in the ODI team

Former India bowler Irfan Pathan has expressed his happiness over Sanju Samson's selection in the Indian cricket team and said that he will be a valuable addition to the team. Pathan also believes that eyeing Rishabh Pant's injury, Samson shall be given a longer run into the ODI squad.

Given Pant's ongoing recovery, it's time to give Sanju Samson an extended opportunity in one day cricket. With his skills as a proficient middle-order wicketkeeper-batsman and excellent spin-playing abilities, he could prove to be a valuable addition. #INDvWI — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 23, 2023

What happened to Rishabh Pant?

India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant made his last international appearance for Team India in December 2022 against Bangladesh and while returning to his home in Uttarakhand met with a deadly car accident. Pant was admitted to a nearby hospital wherein he was given early treatment and then was shifted to Dehradun.

Rishabh Pant went through multiple surgeries and was later airlifted to Mumbai for further treatment. He was been looked after by the medical team of the BCCI and also by various experienced doctors of the Kokilaben Hospital. Now, Pant is going through the recovery period and is expected to stay away from the ground for at least a year.