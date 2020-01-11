Virender Sehwag Wishes Rahul Dravid With A Quirky 'grinder' Reference, Hails The Wall

Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag, who usually rolls out witty and quirky wishes for his teammates, showed no remorse as he came up with yet another unique wish for Rahul Dravid. The cricketing fraternity rushed to wish 'The Wall' Rahul Dravid as the batting maestro turned 47 years old on Saturday. Rahul Dravid, the current head of the NCA, was an integral part of the Indian cricket team right from his debut in 1996 and has been with the team through its highs and lows. Regarded as the Gentleman of the Game, Rahul Dravid is an inspiration to hundreds of cricketers around the country and has set a standard with his pure cricketing display and masterful strokeplay.

Virender Sehwag's witty wishes for Dravid

Former Indian teammate Virender Sehwag wished Dravid with the help of a quirky reference. Sehwag recalled how Dravid had taught him an important lesson during games and drew comparisons between The Wall and a Mixer Grinder in the kitchen. Dravid is best known for never letting the ball pass through his bat, irrespective of the pace or style of the bowler, thus earning himself the nickname 'The Wall'. Virender Sehwag concluded his tweet with a sweet tribute to Rahul Dravid on behalf of the Indian cricket team.

From my understanding, I thought grinding only happens in the kitchen in the Mixer Grinder, but Dravid taught one can grind on the cricket pitch as well. We had it All when we had the Wall !#HappyBirthdayRahulDravid pic.twitter.com/eUVkpTtF8n — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 11, 2020

Sachin reminds Dravid why he is called 'Jammy'

Cricketing fans can never forget the patience and grit displayed by former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid - a master in the longer format of the game and a true definition of the term 'Gentleman of the game'. As Rahul Dravid turned 47 years old on Saturday, his former teammate Sachin Tendulkar wished 'Jammy' and gave him a gentle reminder of how he used to be a menace for bowlers. Known for his defensive style of play combined with classy stokes and extreme positive intent, Rahul Dravid was an integral part of the team for over ten years and was largely responsible for making India's name big in Tests.

Sachin Tendulkar wished his former teammate Jammy and provided a reason to the fans for the nickname. The Master Blaster recalled how Rahul Dravid would act as a blockade for bowlers on the pitch, refusing to allow the ball to go past his bat, leaving bowlers frustrated. Sachin and Dravid have shared the dressing room for many years together and have shared countless memories of victories and losses.

Happy Birthday Jammy! The way you batted always created huge jams for the bowlers. Have a great one my friend. pic.twitter.com/JzCh9XW9iW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 11, 2020

