Sourav Ganguly Lauds Pant, Pujara & Ashwin For Saving SCG Test, Says 'time To Win Series'

As India managed to draw the third test match which seemed like an uphill task at the start of the day, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has lauded the team's effort to save the game. Taking to Twitter, Ganguly spoke about the importance of having Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rishab Pant who played a key role in bringing the match out from the clutches of the Aussies. Encouraging the team further, he said its "time to win the series".

Hope all of us realise the importance of pujara,pant and Ashwin in cricket teams..batting at 3 in test cricket against quality bowling is not always hitting through the line ..almost 400 test wickets don't come just like that..well fought india..time to win the series @bcci — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 11, 2021

READ | India Vs Australia: 'Aussies' Trends On Twitter As Fans Mock Paine & Co. For Dirty Tactics

READ | Tim Paine Sledging Flops As AUS Captain Drops 3 Catches, Urged To Retire By Indians: WATCH

The day five of third test at SCG

After the Australian team posted an enormous total of 407 for the Indian team in ongoing India vs Australia 3rd Test at Sydney, it became imperative for the visitors to come up with a spirited performance with the bat. With the home team's fiery bowling attack up against the injury-marred visitors, the Ajinkya Rahane-led side had their back to the walls after losing an early wicket on Day 5. After Rahane walked back to the pavilion early on day five, Rishabh Pant walked in to bat and shifted the momentum in India's favour with a brilliant knock of 97 runs from just 118 balls.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant formed a 148-run stand to take India to 250. While Pant's blistering knock got back hopes for team India of a victory, his dismissal at 97 led the team to shift its gear back to survival mode, with lower-order batsmen Hanuma Vihari and Ashwin saving the game for the team.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin collectively batted out close to 82 overs on Day 5 to ensure a draw for a depleted Indian unit. Despite suffering a hamstring injury while running a quick single, Hanuma Vihari continued with his play and batted marvellously along with Ashwin to help India salvage a remarkable draw. Resuming on their overnight score of 98-2, the visitors reached 334-5 before players shook hands with each other.

READ | Matthew Wade Mocks R Ashwin And Hanuma Vihari, Indian Fans SLAM Australian's Test Record

READ | R Ashwin's Wife Gives Him EPIC Advice In Tackling Tim Paine's Sledges, Fans Laud Her Wit

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.