SBK Vs TAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 Tournament Live

Sharjah Bukhatir (SBK) will take on Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) in a league match of the Emirates D10 League this week. The match between the teams will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday, August 5 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SBK vs TAD Dream11 prediction, SBK vs TAD Dream11 team and SBK vs TAD Dream11 top picks.
Sharjah Bukhatir are currently on top of the points table with 8 wins and 1 loss from the 9 matches they've played so far and they are hot favourites to win the tournament. On the other hand, Team Abu Dhabi are placed at the bottom of the points table and will look to pick up a win to keep their chances alive of reaching the playoffs.
Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.
Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan.
K Shah, R Mani, U Ali, F Ahmad, Rizwan CP, S Ramesh, J Shamzu, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, N Shibu and H Bilal
K Smith, O Hassan Shah, A Abid, G Cremer, R Ali, A Lakra, G Farid, R Bhatia, D Khan Orakzai, V Vijayan and G Murtaza
As per our SBK vs TAD Dream11 prediction, SBK are favourites to win the match.