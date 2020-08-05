SBK Vs TAD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 Tournament Live

Sharjah Bukhatir (SBK) will take on Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) in a league match of the Emirates D10 League this week. The match between the teams will be played at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Wednesday, August 5 at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our SBK vs TAD Dream11 prediction, SBK vs TAD Dream11 team and SBK vs TAD Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: TAD Vs DPS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 Tournament Live

SBK vs TAD Dream11 prediction and preview

Sharjah Bukhatir are currently on top of the points table with 8 wins and 1 loss from the 9 matches they've played so far and they are hot favourites to win the tournament. On the other hand, Team Abu Dhabi are placed at the bottom of the points table and will look to pick up a win to keep their chances alive of reaching the playoffs.

Also Read: IPL 2020 Not To Have Sanjay Manjrekar As Commentator After BCCI Snubs Him Again: Report

SBK vs TAD Dream11 prediction: SBK vs TAD Dream11 team, full squads

SBK vs TAD Dream11 prediction: SBK squad

Ali Anwar, Ansh Tandon, Rizwan CP, Syam Ramesh, Hafeez Rahman, Hazrat Bilal, Junaid Shamzu, Khalid Shah, Fayyaz Ahmad, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Renjith Mani, Tahir Latif and Umair Ali.

Also Read: KACC Vs ACC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live

SBK vs TAD Dream11 prediction: TAD squad

Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia and Vinayak Vijayan.

Also Read: TV Umpire To Call Front Foot No Balls In England-Pakistan Test Series

SBK vs TAD Dream11 top picks

U Ali

R Mani

G Cremer

SBK vs TAD Dream11 prediction: SBK vs TAD probable playing XI

SBK vs TAD Dream11 prediction: SBK vs TAD probable playing XI: SBK

K Shah, R Mani, U Ali, F Ahmad, Rizwan CP, S Ramesh, J Shamzu, A Anwaar, G Gopalakrishnan, N Shibu and H Bilal

SBK vs TAD Dream11 prediction: SBK vs TAD probable playing XI: TAD

K Smith, O Hassan Shah, A Abid, G Cremer, R Ali, A Lakra, G Farid, R Bhatia, D Khan Orakzai, V Vijayan and G Murtaza

SBK vs TAD Dream11 team

SBK vs TAD Dream11 prediction:

As per our SBK vs TAD Dream11 prediction, SBK are favourites to win the match.

Note: The SBK vs TAD Dream11 prediction, SBK vs TAD Dream11 top picks and SBK vs TAD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SBK vs TAD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: UAE CRICKET TWITTER)