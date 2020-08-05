TAD Vs DPS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Emirates D10 Tournament Live

Team Abu Dhabi will go up against Dubai Pulse Secure in the upcoming clash of Emirates D10 Tournament at ICC Academy. Both teams have won only two games in the season so far. Dubai Pulse won the previous clash between them and Team Abu Dhabi. TAD will look to take revenge from their loss in the last match.

TAD vs DPS will commence on Wednesday, August 5 at 11:30 PM IST. Fans can play the TAD vs DPS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is the TAD vs DPS Dream11 prediction, TAD vs DPS Dream11 top picks and TAD vs DPS Dream11 team.

Also Read | IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Pays Tribute To Delhi Capitals Coach Ricky Ponting's Style

TAD vs DPS Dream11 team

Also Read | IPL 2020: Ricky Ponting Backs Delhi Capitals Mentee Rishabh Pant To Make India Return

TAD vs DPS Dream11 top picks

Kai Smith (Captain) Osama Hassan (Vice-captain) Riyan Mohammed Adnaan Khan (WK) Faisal Amin

Also Read | R Ashwin Talks About Poor Record Against DC Coach Ricky Ponting In International Cricket

Squads for the TAD vs DPS Dream11 team

TAD vs DPS Dream11 team: Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) squad

Kai Smith, Osama Hassan, Riyan Mohammed, Ali Abid, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Graeme Cremer, Rizwan Ali, Ghulam Farid, Aryan Lakra, Ghulam Murtaza, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Noor Khan, Jalal Bhukari, Vinayak Vijayan, Rahul Bhatia

TAD vs DPS Dream11 team: Dubai Pulse Secure (DPS) squad

Adnaan Khan, Faisal Amin, Rahman Gull, Aagam Shah, Faizan Sheikh, Shafaqat Ali, Fahad Tariq, Ibthisam Sait, Usman Munir, Fahad Nawaz, Mohammad -Rashid, Fahad Al Hashmi, Abdul -Rehman, Umar Hafeez, Imran Haider

Also Read | Rahul Dravid Reveals Top Reason For Some Fans Picking Ricky Ponting Over Sachin Tendulkar

TAD vs DPS Dream11 team (Predicted playing XI)

Team Abu Dhabi : Kai Smith (wk), Osama Hassan, Riyan Mohammed, Ali Abid, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Graeme Cremer, Rizwan Ali, Ghulam Farid, Aryan Lakra, Ghulam Murtaza

: Kai Smith (wk), Osama Hassan, Riyan Mohammed, Ali Abid, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Graeme Cremer, Rizwan Ali, Ghulam Farid, Aryan Lakra, Ghulam Murtaza Dubai Pulse Secure: Adnaan Khan (WK), Faisal Amin, Fahad Nawaz, Imran Haider, Umar Hafeez, Fahad Tariq, Mohammad -Rashid, Faizan Sheikh, Usman Munir, Rahman Gull, Fahad Al Hashmi

TAD vs DPS Dream11 prediction

Our TAD vs DPS Dream11 prediction is that Team Abu Dhabi will win this game.

Note: The TAD vs DPS Dream11 prediction, TAD vs DPS Dream11 top picks and TAD vs DPS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TAD vs DPS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: ICC.com)