KACC Vs ACC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live

Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening (KACC) will lock horns with Ariana CC (ACC) in the third match of the day in the ECS T10 Malmo Tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Limhamnsfaltet cricket ground in Malmo, Sweden on Wednesday, August 5 at 5 PM IST. Here is a look at our KACC vs ACC Dream11 prediction, KACC vs ACC Dream11 team and KACC vs ACC Dream11 top picks.

KACC vs ACC Dream11 prediction and preview

KACC will be playing the first match of the tournament this week while ACC will be featuring in their second match of the day and will look to register a win over KACC. Since this will be KACC's season opener, they are likely to come out all guns blazing.

KACC vs ACC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the KACC vs ACC Dream11 team

KACC vs ACC Dream11 prediction: Squads for KACC vs ACC Dream11 team: KACC

Arifullah Khawari, Amir Zada, Ayaz Hussain, Farhad Zamani, Zia Rahman, Bin Yamin, Ehsan Ullah Khan, Rama Reddy, Muhammad Tarar, Yawar Saeed, Narasimha Nannur, Mohammad Wakas, Shahbaz Ishaq, Sher Rahman, Nasirali Kovvuru and MohsinUllah Safi.

KACC vs ACC Dream11 prediction: Squads for KACC vs ACC Dream11 team: ACC

Baz Mohammad Ayubi, Mohammad Daoud, Zaki Pashtoon, Aryan Sarweri, Adam Ahmedzai, Absar Khan, Zalmay Daftani, Wali Muhammed, Sannaullah Mohib, Zamin Zazai, Hamed Arabzai, Elias Zadran, Wahid Sharifi, Saifullah Ammerkhiel, Ahmed Zadran, Bashir Ahmed, Dawood Shirzad, Mahmood Babar, Nusratullah Sultan and Muhammad Atif.

KACC vs ACC Dream11 top picks

Sher Rahman

Baz Mohammad Ayubi

Rama Reddy

KACC vs ACC Dream11 prediction: KACC vs ACC probable playing XI

KACC vs ACC Dream11 prediction: KACC vs ACC probable playing XI: KACC

Nasirali Kovuru, Rama Mohan Reddy, Muhammad Tarar, Muhammad Ayaz Hussain, Sher Rahman, Farhad Zamani, Arifullah Khawari, Shahbaz Ishaq, Mohammad Waqas, Zia Rahman, Bin Yamin

KACC vs ACC Dream11 prediction: KACC vs ACC probable playing XI: ACC

Bashir Ahmad, Nusratullah Sultan, Mahmood Babar, Hamed Arabzai, Adam Ahmedzai, Wali Muhammad, Zaki Pashtoon, Baaz Mohammad Ayubi, Saifullah Amarkhail, Ahmed Zadran, Dawood Shirzad

KACC vs ACC Dream11 team

KACC vs ACC Dream11 prediction

As per our KACC vs ACC Dream11 prediction, KACC are favourites to win the match with a strong team on paper.

Note: The KACC vs ACC Dream11 prediction, KACC vs ACC Dream11 top picks and KACC vs ACC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The KACC vs ACC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

