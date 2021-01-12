SCO Vs HUR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020 Match Preview

The Perth Scorchers host the Hobart Hurricanes in Match 37 of the Big Bash League 2020. The SCO vs HUR match will be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia. The SCO vs HUR live match is scheduled to commence at 1:45 PM IST on Tuesday, January 12. Here, we take a look at SCO vs HUR live scores, SCO vs HUR match prediction and SCO vs HUR playing 11.

SCO vs HUR Dream11 prediction: SCO vs HUR live match preview

The Scorchers are in fantastic form as they are currently on a four-match winning streak and will be eyeing their 5th win on the trot. So far they have won all their matches at home and will look to finish the home leg unbeaten by beating the Hurricanes in the upcoming clash. They come into the match after beating the Thunder by 17 runs in the previous encounter.

The Hurricanes played their previous match versus the Thunder at the same venue which they went on to lose by 39 runs. This will be their final match of the Perth leg and they will have to play really well to beat inform home team Scorchers. Both teams are currently separated by 3 points on the points table and a win for the Scorchers will help them leapfrog the Hurricanes due to their better net run rate. This match promises to be an exciting contest.

SCO vs HUR Dream11 prediction: Probable SCO vs HUR playing 11

SCO: Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis (wk), Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Aaron Hardie, Jhye Richardson, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Fawad Ahmed

HUR: Ben McDermott (wk), D Arcy Short, Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Tim David, Peter Handscomb (c), Macalister Wright, Nathan Ellis, Scott Boland, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Winter

SCO vs HUR Dream11 prediction: Top picks for SCO vs HUR Dream11 team

Jhye Richardson

Jason Roy

Ben McDermott

Sandeep Lamichhane

SCO vs HUR match prediction: SCO vs HUR Dream11 team

SCO vs HUR live: SCO vs HUR match prediction

As per our SCO vs HUR Dream11 prediction, SCO should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The SCO vs HUR Dream11 prediction, top picks and SCO vs HUR Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The SCO vs HUR match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Hobart Hurricanes / Twitter

