SCO Vs STR Dream11 Big Bash Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Perth Scorchers will face the Adelaide Strikers in the 51st match of the Big Bash League 2019/20. The match will be played at the Perth Stadium, Perth on Friday, January 24 at 3:40 PM IST. Mitchell Marsh will captain the Perth Scorchers and Travis Head will lead the Adelaide Strikers. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

SCO vs STR Squads and top picks

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Perth Scorchers:

Mitchell Marsh(captain), Josh Inglis(wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Ashton Agar, Chris Jordan, Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed and Ashton Turner.

Adelaide Strikers:

Travis Head(captain), Alex Carey(wicketkeeper), Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Jonathan Wells, Matthew Short, Michael Neser, Rashid Khan, Peter Siddle, Wes Agar, Billy Stanlake, Harry Conway, and Liam O'Connor.

SCO vs STR Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Ben McDermott, Jay Lenton

Batsmen: Caleb Jewell, Callum Ferguson, Alex Hales (captain), Alex Ross

All-Rounders: D'Arcy Short, Chris Morris (vice-captain)

Bowlers: Clive Rose, Qais Ahmed, Nathan Ellis

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

SCO vs STR Dream11 prediction and form guide

Perth Scorchers are currently fourth in the points table with 6 wins out of 12 games. Their last game was against the Sydney Thunder and they won it by 8 wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were Liam Livingstone and Josh Inglis. Their best bowlers were Fawad Khan and Chris Jordan.

Adelaide Strikers are currently second in the points table with 7 wins out of 12 games. Their last game was against the Melbourne Stars and they won it by 11 runs. Their best batsmen in the game were Jonathan Wells and Alex Carey. Their best bowlers in the game were Peter Siddle and Wes Agar.

Adelaide Strikers will be the probable winners of this contest.

